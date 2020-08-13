Advertisement

Man sentenced to 6 years in federal prison after heroin deal at rest stop near Topeka

Terrance Wills, 42, of Kansas City, Kan., was sentenced Wednesday to six years in federal prison for heroin trafficking, officials announced Thursday morning.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 42-year-old man from Kansas City, Kan., was sentenced Wednesday to six years in federal prison for heroin trafficking, officials announced Thursday morning.

The man, Terrance Wills, 42, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin, said U.S. Attorney for Kansas Stephen McAllister.

In his plea, Wills admitted he met two other men, who had transported the heroin from Texas, at a rest area near Topeka.

According to McAllister, investigators had been following the load – almost 5 pounds of heroin -- since the couriers were stopped on US-54 highway near Meade in western Kansas.

Additional details weren’t available early Thursday.

