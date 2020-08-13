Advertisement

Local nutritionist provides tips for losing weight gained during quarantine

Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 7:00 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Patients at The Center For Nutrition And Preventative Medicine say they gained as much as 20 pounds during quarantine.

“Some of it is caused by the change of routine, many people had established a good activity and plan, they were going to the gym but many of those activities has been disrupted and put on hold because people are encouraged to be at home and on quarantine,” said Doctor Rick Tague.

Many people report feeling increased stress and anxiety, which can lead to over indulgence.

“That causes many people to turn to their favorite comfort food, often times that’s baked goods, cakes pies, candy and those foods unfortunately cause weight gain very easily.”

Doctor Rick Tague From The Center For Nutrition and Preventative Medicine, says to shed pandemic pounds, first add fruit and vegetables to your diet.

"Let those be the first snack foods that they go to and if we eat those healthy foods first often times the cravings for the unhealthy foods will be minimized or will go away."

He also says increasing activity levels can benefit both your physical and mental health.

“Some people have treadmills at home, rowing machines, anything like that is helpful but if it can get you out of the house I believe it is better for stress management and may give you a chance to socialize with friends and family”

Tague says now is the best time to make health and nutrition a priority.

“Forty percent of Topekans are obese and obesity is the primary risk factor for complications with the coronavirus. We know that under age fifty five obesity is a primary indicator that individuals may end up on a ventilator, with complications in the intensive care unit. So there has never been a better time to get your weight down with goals of being trim fit and healthy in case you do catch coronavirus, you want to be in the best physical shape so you can get through that without the complications.

Doctor Tague says you should always work on your fitness and health levels. Discouragement and disappointment in yourself can lead to further weight gain.

