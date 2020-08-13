Advertisement

KDOT plans lane reductions for U.S. 75, K-4

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation will be reducing lanes on U.S. 75 and K-4.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says it will provide traffic control for northbound lanes of U.S. 75 and eastbound lanes of K-4 on the Kansas River bridges on Friday, Aug. 14, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for water sampling of the river.

KDOT crews say they will direct drivers as water samples are taken from the Kansas River. They say the right shoulders of northbound U.S. 75 and eastbound K-4 will be closed. They say drivers should expect delays an add extra time for travel.

KDOT says it is urging all drivers to be alert and obey warning signs when approaching and driving through highway work zones. It says to stay aware of all KDOT construction projects call 5-1-1 or visit its website.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

22 COVID-19 cases linked to Geary Co. church

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Geary County has linked 22 positive cases of COVID-19 to Faith Tabernacle Church.

Coronavirus

Stormont Vail discusses ‘social bubbles’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Stormont Vail Health is describing a strategy used to limit exposure of COVID-19 called social bubbles.

News

DCF, Wichita Law Enforcement help support Kansas families

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Department of Children and Families has partnered with Wichita Law Enforcement agencies to support Kansas families.

News

Stormont Vail Health welcomes new Hematology, Oncology physician

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Stormont Vail Health is welcoming its new Hematology and Oncology physician Dr. Brandon Weckbaugh.

Latest News

News

Sunset Zoo celebrates the birth of two new animals

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Sunset Zoo is celebrating the birth of a new baby white-handed gibbon and a Caribbean flamingo.

News

Shawnee Co. earns 5th grade-level reading pacesetter honor

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Shawnee County Campaign for Grade-Level Reading has one its fifth award as a pacesetter for the national Campaign for Grade-Level Reading.

Forecast

Hot conditions to end the week, cooler weather this weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Cooler weather with lower humidity by this weekend

News

Emporia Police search for masked woman in robbery

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chris Fisher
Police in Emporia are searching for a masked woman who held up an area convenience store late Wednesday night, Aug. 12.

News

Topeka man facing drug charges following traffic stop

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chris Fisher
A Topeka man is facing several charges after drugs were uncovered in a traffic stop on Wednesday night, Aug. 12.

News

Shawnee Co. Commission votes 2-1 to allow bars to stay open until midnight

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Shawnee County Commission has voted to allow bars to stay open until midnight seven days a week.