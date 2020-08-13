KDOT plans lane reductions for U.S. 75, K-4

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation will be reducing lanes on U.S. 75 and K-4.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says it will provide traffic control for northbound lanes of U.S. 75 and eastbound lanes of K-4 on the Kansas River bridges on Friday, Aug. 14, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for water sampling of the river.

KDOT crews say they will direct drivers as water samples are taken from the Kansas River. They say the right shoulders of northbound U.S. 75 and eastbound K-4 will be closed. They say drivers should expect delays an add extra time for travel.

KDOT says it is urging all drivers to be alert and obey warning signs when approaching and driving through highway work zones. It says to stay aware of all KDOT construction projects call 5-1-1 or visit its website.

