KDOC confirms COVID-19 cases at Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Corrections has confirmed 43 cases of COVID-19 at the Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility.

The Kansas Department of Corrections says it has 43 residents at the Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility that have tested positive for COVID-19.

KDOC says the first staff member at LCMHF tested positive on Aug. 8 and as a result, 262 residents were tested based on contact tracing.

According to the Department, the residents at the facility are all males from 20 to over 60 years old. It says a mandatory mask protocol was implemented in the facility on July 7 for both staff and residents.

KDOC says it has been talking with officials from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment on the next steps needing to be taken to address the circumstances. It says as a result of the conversation the following steps were taken:

  • All 43 men were moved to the Lansing Correctional Facility (LCF) COVID-19 unit as per department protocol
  • Contact tracing will continue to identify what staff and residents have been in direct contact with the individuals
  • Those who tested negative will quarantine at LCMHF
  • Additional testing will take place as we continue to work to control the spread and KDOC will remain diligent in monitoring other staff and residents for symptoms

“Families are understandably anxious, and we want them to know that we will be working hard to ensure the health and safety of their loved ones,” Zmuda said. “We continue to stress with our staff and residents the importance of adhering to our mask protocols, good hand hygiene and social distancing.”

KDOC says the Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility is a 598 bed, multi custody programming facility which consists of a Central Unit housing 310 male residents, a West Unit housing 288 male residents and a new Intake Isolation Unit housing 64 residents.

For more information on COVID-19 in Kansas visit the KDHE website.

