Kansas has sixth slowest recovery of unemployment claims

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A WalletHub study is showing that Kansas has the sixth slowest recovery of unemployment claims in the U.S.

WalletHub.com says while new unemployment claims have decreased week to week on August 3, Kansas still has one of the slowest recoveries of unemployment claims.

The personal finance website says in order to tell which states’ unemployment claims are recovering the quickest it reviewed the unemployment claims made at the same time in 2019, since the beginning of the pandemic compared to 2019 and since the beginning of the year.

According to WalletHub, Kansas has a 756.23% change in unemployment claims from the week of Aug. 3, 2019. It says 11,345 claims were made in the week of Aug. 3, 2020, while only 1,325 claims were made in the week of Aug. 5, 2019. It says this is the fifth slowest recovery in the U.S. when looking at only that week.

WalletHub.com says there was a 461.91% change in Kansas unemployment claims from the start of 2020. It says 11,345 claims were made in the week of Aug. 3, 2020, while there were 2,019 in the first week of January 2020. It says this shows the sixth slowest recovery in the U.S. since the beginning of 2020.

The personal finance website says there has been a 1,139.23% change in unemployment claims in Kansas since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis compared to the same time period in 2019. It says 373,290 claims have been made since the week of March 16, while 32,767 claims were made between the week of March 18, 2019, and the week of Aug. 5, 2019. It says this shows the 24th quickest unemployment claim recovery overall.

To view the full report and see where other states rank visit WalletHub.com.

