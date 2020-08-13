Advertisement

Kansas has sixth slowest recovery of unemployment claims

(WHSV)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A WalletHub study is showing that Kansas has the sixth slowest recovery of unemployment claims in the U.S.

WalletHub.com says while new unemployment claims have decreased week to week on August 3, Kansas still has one of the slowest recoveries of unemployment claims.

The personal finance website says in order to tell which states’ unemployment claims are recovering the quickest it reviewed the unemployment claims made at the same time in 2019, since the beginning of the pandemic compared to 2019 and since the beginning of the year.

According to WalletHub, Kansas has a 756.23% change in unemployment claims from the week of Aug. 3, 2019. It says 11,345 claims were made in the week of Aug. 3, 2020, while only 1,325 claims were made in the week of Aug. 5, 2019. It says this is the fifth slowest recovery in the U.S. when looking at only that week.

WalletHub.com says there was a 461.91% change in Kansas unemployment claims from the start of 2020. It says 11,345 claims were made in the week of Aug. 3, 2020, while there were 2,019 in the first week of January 2020. It says this shows the sixth slowest recovery in the U.S. since the beginning of 2020.

The personal finance website says there has been a 1,139.23% change in unemployment claims in Kansas since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis compared to the same time period in 2019. It says 373,290 claims have been made since the week of March 16, while 32,767 claims were made between the week of March 18, 2019, and the week of Aug. 5, 2019. It says this shows the 24th quickest unemployment claim recovery overall.

To view the full report and see where other states rank visit WalletHub.com.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Around a dozen people turn out for Thursday’s police-community relations meeting

Updated: moments ago
|
By Phil Anderson
About a dozen people were in the audience for Thursday afternoon's Strengthening Police and Community Partnerships meeting at the Holliday Building, 620 S.E. Madison.

Coronavirus

KU uses new app to safely reopen campus

Updated: moments ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The University of Kansas is using a new app to safely and responsibly reopen campus after COVID-19 closures.

News

Sister stabs 10-year-old brother in NW Topeka

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a trailer court in NW Topeka after reports of a child being stabbed.

Sports

Reports: Travis Kelce agrees to four year, $57 million extension

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
Chiefs TE Travis Kelce will stay in Kansas City for the next six years after agreeing to a contract extension.

Latest News

Coronavirus

22 COVID-19 cases linked to Geary Co. church

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Geary County has linked 22 positive cases of COVID-19 to Faith Tabernacle Church.

News

KDOT plans lane reductions for U.S. 75, K-4

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Transportation will be reducing lanes on U.S. 75 and K-4.

Coronavirus

Stormont Vail discusses ‘social bubbles’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Stormont Vail Health is describing a strategy used to limit exposure of COVID-19 called social bubbles.

News

DCF, Wichita Law Enforcement help support Kansas families

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Department of Children and Families has partnered with Wichita Law Enforcement agencies to support Kansas families.

News

Stormont Vail Health welcomes new Hematology, Oncology physician

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Stormont Vail Health is welcoming its new Hematology and Oncology physician Dr. Brandon Weckbaugh.

News

Sunset Zoo celebrates the birth of two new animals

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Sunset Zoo is celebrating the birth of a new baby white-handed gibbon and a Caribbean flamingo.