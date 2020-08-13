Hot conditions to end the week, cooler weather this weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While most spots stayed dry this morning, there was a narrow band of heavy rainfall where many spots received 1-3″ of rain. The next chance for rain is Friday night as a cold front pushes through. This will bring relief from the heat this weekend along with lower humidity.

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

This Afternoon: Plenty of sunshine Highs in the mid-upper 80s. Heat indices in the mid-upper 90s. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows around 70°. We’ll have to monitor the potential for fog. Winds E around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs around 90°. Heat indices 98-103. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

Storms return Friday night with low confidence on how widespread or specifically when storms start to move into the WIBW viewing area so we’ll fine tune this over the next 24-36 hours.

This weekend is looking dry by Saturday morning with highs in the 80s and humidity decreasing through the weekend as well. This will set up comfortable conditions next work week with highs remaining in the 80s and lows in the 60s possibly 50s. The best rain chance next week is Tuesday night but there are indications of a few showers/storms Tuesday afternoon and also another round of storms possible Wednesday night however the chances in general are small so will keep it out of the forecast for now until confidence increases.

Taking Action:

Highest chance for rain this morning is south of I-70 but with low confidence on how widespread the rain will become, keep an eye on the radar. Locally heavy rain and lightning are the main hazards. Heat indices will be highest tomorrow between 96-102

Hail/wind threat with storms Friday night (SPC/WIBW)

Explanation of the 5 risks, and general thunderstorms. From the Storm Prediction Center. (WIBW)

