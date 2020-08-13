Advertisement

Gov. Kelly opens second round of CARES Act funding applications

(AP Images)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has announced the opening of the second round of CARES Act funding applications.

Governor Laura Kelly says she will be opening the second round of CARES Act funding applications on Aug. 19 at noon. She says businesses will be able to apply for a total of over $130 million in grants to help those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and for companies to expand broadband access in the state.

“These funds will both provide necessary immediate relief to businesses and contribute to a more strategic, competitive Kansas economy in the future,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “I want to thank the SPARK Taskforce for recommending these strategic investments and the State Finance Council for approving the use of these funds.”

According to Kelly, not only will the funding provide financial relief, but grants will also be available to businesses whose products and services are needed in greater quantities to help combat COVID-19 and its effects. She says funding is also being made available to expand broadband access through infrastructure improvements and by partnerships with internet service providers to serve low-income households. She says the grants are funded through the Coronavirus Relief Fund of the federal CARES Act.

Governor Kelly says the pandemic has affected each business industry differently, with some having very different needs than others. She says with this in mind, she is making applications for grants available in the following categories:

  • Small Business Working Capital Grants: Gov. Kelly says Kansas businesses with less than 500 employees are eligible to apply for Small Business Working Captial grants. She says funds may be used to pay working capital expenses like payroll, rent, mortgage insurance, utilities, inventory and more. She says grants will be awarded on a rolling basis until funds are completely dispersed.
  • Securing Local Food Systems Grants: Gov. Kelly says the Securing Local Food Systems grant program supports Kansas meat processing facilities, food processors, grocers and food banks to address supply chain disruptions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • PPE Procurement Grants: Gov. Kelly says the PPE Procurement grant program awards businesses funds for the purchase of personal protective equipment, implementation of workplace redesigns, additional signage, new technology solutions for distance working and other items to comply with COVID-19 public health guidelines.
  • PPE Manufacturing Grants: Gov. Kelly says the PPE Manufacturing grants provide funding for manufacturers to reimburse certain costs to manufacture PPE. She says the funding will help those creating new businesses while contributing to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • COVID-19 Bioscience Product Development Acceleration Grants: Gov. Kelly says Kansas has a strong backing of bioscience-related companies developing coronavirus diagnostic, therapeutic and medical countermeasures. She says the grant program accelerates commercialization and go-to marketing strategies that allow companies to quickly deploy the technology by optimizing value and reducing risk through informed decision making.
  • Connectivity Emergency Response Grants: Gov. Kelly says these grants were created to help with the increased need for connectivity in Kansas in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. She says proposed projects should improve connectivity to underserved and unserved areas of Kansas to address the needs of telework, telehealth, distance learning and other remote business services.
  • Broadband Partnership Adoption Grants: Gov. Kelly says these grants will help provide support for low-income households by partnering with ISPs to leverage existing adoption infrastructure and assure connectivity to as many Kansans as possible.
  • IT, Cybersecurity & IT Project Management Certification Training Grants: Gov. Kelly says to mitigate job loss in Kansas due to COVID-19, the Kansas Department of Commerce is looking for a rapid response training program providing training, certificate testing and job placement assistance in the areas of IT, cybersecurity and IT project management.
  • Kansas Tech College Advanced Manufacturing Grants: Gov. Kelly says this program supports the needs of advanced manufacturing industries in Kansas. She says the program focuses on reskilling and upskilling people affected by COVID-19 to meet economic sector needs in high-demand, high wage occupations.

For more information on each program and eligibility visit the Kansas Department of Commerce website.

