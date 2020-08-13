Gov. Kelly congratulates Great Plains Manufacturing on expansion

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly is applauding the Great Plains Manufacturing expansion in Salina.

Governor Laura Kelly says she is congratulating Kubota and Great Plains Manufacturing on their announcement of a new manufacturing facility in Salina.

According to Gov. Kelly, the project will create 130 new full-time jobs and over $43 million in capital investment, with the potential of more jobs and investment in the future. She says the company will significantly renovate an existing building.

“From day one, my administration has prioritized rebuilding Kansas’ foundation,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “We know global investment and trade are critical to the state’s economy and I’m committed to growing the strong relationship between Kubota, Great Plains Manufacturing, and the State of Kansas, and welcome the opportunity to work together to support this great company and the region.”

“Great Plains Manufacturing is a great Kansas company, and Kubota has been a wonderful partner to Kansas for years,” Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “I am so grateful that they have chosen our state for this manufacturing investment. Along with last year’s Edgerton expansion and the new plant in Abilene, this move proves Kubota understands the enormous value of the strategic advantages the state of Kansas provides for manufacturing and distribution.”

Governor Kelly says Great Plains Manufacturing is a Salina based agricultural equipment manufacturer with multiple plants in north-central Kansas. She says the majority of plants are located in small,, rural Kansas communities and the company was acquired by Kubota Corporation of Japan in 2016 after a longtime partnership between the two companies.

Governor Kelly says in August of 2019, she and Secretary Toland attended the grand opening of Kubota’s new distribution center in Edgerton. She says Secretary Toland and members of the Commerce International Division also visite the Kubot headquarters in Osaka, Japan in September of 2019 to thank the company for its presence in Kansas and to make the case for another investment in the state.

According to Governor Kelly, with the acquisition of Great Plains and the construction of the new distribution center, Kubota employs over 1,600 Kansans.

