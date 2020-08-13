Gov. Kelly hopes KSHSAA moves fall sports to spring, KSHSAA says plan is unchanged

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In virtual round table discussion with teachers on Thursday, Governor Laura Kelly says she hopes the Kansas State High School Activities Association considered the idea of moving fall sports to spring. Administration at KSHSAA said they are not talking about it, and sports will go on as planned.

Kelly said she hopes KSHSAA will move some more individual sports such as cross country, tennis and golf to the fall and push the close-contact, high-risk sports, such as football and basketball, to the spring when a vaccine may be available or the virus is more under control.

“I’m hoping that KSHAA continues to have that conversation quickly. What about switching sports and bring the spring sports into the fall because those tend to be more solitary sports like your golf and cross country and then lets push off some of the more contact sports whether is basketball or football to the spring in hopes that we’ll have a vaccine by then,” said Kelly in the meeting.

KSHSAA says they are not considering any changes to the fall sports plan at this time. Practice for fall sports is set to start Monday.

“We have not had any communication with the Governor or her office,” said Jeremy Holaday, Assistant Executive Director for KSHSAA.

Last month, the KSHSAA board voted last month that fall sports will go on as planned.

Kansas City Public Schools voted earlier this week that their district will not participate in fall sports.

“I agree with you sports is incredibly important,” said Kelly. “Incredibly important for some of our first time going to college students, where that may be the only way they can afford to go. I’m hoping that we can. I’m confident that the NCAA and those recognize that this is not normal now and they’re going to have to look at scholarshiping and all that stuff in a different way also.”

