Advertisement

Gov. Kelly hopes KSHSAA moves fall sports to spring, KSHSAA says plan is unchanged

File
File(Ed Clemente/MGN)
By Shawn Wheat
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In virtual round table discussion with teachers on Thursday, Governor Laura Kelly says she hopes the Kansas State High School Activities Association considered the idea of moving fall sports to spring. Administration at KSHSAA said they are not talking about it, and sports will go on as planned.

Kelly said she hopes KSHSAA will move some more individual sports such as cross country, tennis and golf to the fall and push the close-contact, high-risk sports, such as football and basketball, to the spring when a vaccine may be available or the virus is more under control.

“I’m hoping that KSHAA continues to have that conversation quickly. What about switching sports and bring the spring sports into the fall because those tend to be more solitary sports like your golf and cross country and then lets push off some of the more contact sports whether is basketball or football to the spring in hopes that we’ll have a vaccine by then,” said Kelly in the meeting.

KSHSAA says they are not considering any changes to the fall sports plan at this time. Practice for fall sports is set to start Monday.

“We have not had any communication with the Governor or her office,” said Jeremy Holaday, Assistant Executive Director for KSHSAA.

Last month, the KSHSAA board voted last month that fall sports will go on as planned.

Kansas City Public Schools voted earlier this week that their district will not participate in fall sports.

“I agree with you sports is incredibly important,” said Kelly. “Incredibly important for some of our first time going to college students, where that may be the only way they can afford to go. I’m hoping that we can. I’m confident that the NCAA and those recognize that this is not normal now and they’re going to have to look at scholarshiping and all that stuff in a different way also.”

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

NCAA president: “We cannot, at this point, have fall NCAA championships”

Updated: moments ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
NCAA President Mark Emmert does not see fall sports championships happening for the 2020 season.

News

Gov. Kelly opens second round of CARES Act funding applications

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly has announced the opening of the second round of CARES Act funding applications.

News

Shawnee Co. DA files charges against man in homicide

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay has filed charges against a man in an Aug. 5 homicide.

News

K-State gets new LINK Scooters

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
LINK Scooters is launching scooters to serve the Kansas State University Campus and Manhattan residents.

Latest News

Coronavirus

KDOC confirms COVID-19 cases at Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Corrections has confirmed 43 cases of COVID-19 at the Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility.

News

Around a dozen people turn out for Thursday’s police-community relations meeting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
About a dozen people were in the audience for Thursday afternoon's Strengthening Police and Community Partnerships meeting at the Holliday Building, 620 S.E. Madison.

Coronavirus

KU uses new app to safely reopen campus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The University of Kansas is using a new app to safely and responsibly reopen campus after COVID-19 closures.

News

Sister stabs 10-year-old brother in NW Topeka

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a trailer court in NW Topeka after reports of a child being stabbed.

Sports

Reports: Travis Kelce agrees to four year, $57 million extension

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
Chiefs TE Travis Kelce will stay in Kansas City for the next six years after agreeing to a contract extension.

News

Kansas has sixth slowest recovery of unemployment claims

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A WalletHub study is showing that Kansas has the sixth slowest recovery of unemployment claims in the U.S.