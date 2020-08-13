Advertisement

Fatburger owner is buying Johnny Rockets for $25 million

Investors like the news
Investors like FAT Brands plan to take Johnny Rockets' retro diner theme to “new heights.”
Investors like FAT Brands plan to take Johnny Rockets' retro diner theme to “new heights.”(Source: WABC, CNN)
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Wall Street is finding a $25 million burger merger very appetizing.

The stock for FAT Brands was up 160% Thursday morning on the news that Fatburger is acquiring Johnny Rockets.

Like much of the restaurant industry, FAT Brands has been hit hard by the pandemic, but investors like its plan to take the 1950s diner-themed chain to “new heights.”

FAT Brands already owns Elevation Burger as well as Hurricane Grill & Wings and the Ponderosa and Bonanza steakhouse chains.

Once the Johnny Rockets deal closes, the company will own more than 700 restaurant locations worldwide with total annual sales of $700 million.

By the way, the “FAT” in FAT Brands doesn’t stand for what happens when you eat too many burgers and shakes.

It’s an acronym for Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump opposes postal money that would help vote-by-mail

Updated: moments ago
President Donald Trump said Thursday that he opposes additional funding for the U.S. Postal Service, acknowledging that his position would starve the agency of money Democrats say it needs to process an anticipated surge in mail-in ballots during the coronavirus pandemic.

National Politics

Trump says UAE to open diplomatic ties with Israel

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the announcement that full diplomatic ties will be established with the United Arab Emirates has ushered in a “new era” in Israel’s relations with the Arab world.

National

US says Iran briefly seizes oil tanker near Strait of Hormuz

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Iranian navy held the vessel for some five hours before releasing it Wednesday, said a U.S. military official who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss details not yet made public.

Coronavirus

22 COVID-19 cases linked to Geary Co. church

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Geary County has linked 22 positive cases of COVID-19 to Faith Tabernacle Church.

Latest News

News

KDOT plans lane reductions for U.S. 75, K-4

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Transportation will be reducing lanes on U.S. 75 and K-4.

Coronavirus

Stormont Vail discusses ‘social bubbles’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Stormont Vail Health is describing a strategy used to limit exposure of COVID-19 called social bubbles.

National

For Americans waiting on virus aid, no new relief in sight

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A modest Trump administration overture on Wednesday generated nothing but stepped-up carping and accusations of bad faith.

National Politics

US jobless claims fall below 1 million but remain high

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The figures show that the crisis continues to throw people out of work just as the expiration of an extra $600 a week in federal jobless benefits has deepened the hardship for many — and posed another threat to the U.S. economy.

News

DCF, Wichita Law Enforcement help support Kansas families

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Department of Children and Families has partnered with Wichita Law Enforcement agencies to support Kansas families.

News

Stormont Vail Health welcomes new Hematology, Oncology physician

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Stormont Vail Health is welcoming its new Hematology and Oncology physician Dr. Brandon Weckbaugh.