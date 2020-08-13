Evergy Plaza hosting Movie Night August 14

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy Plaza is hosting a free Movie on the Lawn event on August 14.

The Plaza is inviting community members to pack up the family, chairs and blankets for a movie night featuring the 1993 classic Jurassic Park. There will be designated areas for each guest to ensure social distancing.

Activities will begin at 7 pm, and the movie will start at 8.

The Plaza will also be hosting an “Adult Recess” featuring the Shawnee County Rec and Roll Van from 11 am to 2 pm that afternoon.

