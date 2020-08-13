Advertisement

Emporia Police search for masked woman in robbery

(KWQC)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police in Emporia are searching for a masked woman who held up an area convenience store late Wednesday night, Aug. 12.

Captain David DeVries says officers were called to the Short Stop at 1829 Merchant just before 10:40 p.m.

According to DeVries a woman entered the store and demanded money, then jumped into a vehicle driven by another person that was parked at the north end of the store.

He says the suspect was wearing a bandana over her hand, and it is not known whether she had a weapon.

According to the police, the suspect is described as a shorter white woman who weighs around 120 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Emporia Police or Lyon County Crime Stoppers at (629) 342-2273.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Stormont Vail Health welcomes new Hematology, Oncology physician

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Stormont Vail Health is welcoming its new Hematology and Oncology physician Dr. Brandon Weckbaugh.

News

Midday in Kansas

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Midday in Kansas

News

Sunset Zoo celebrates the birth of two new animals

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Sunset Zoo is celebrating the birth of a new baby white-handed gibbon and a Caribbean flamingo.

News

Shawnee Co. earns 5th grade-level reading pacesetter honor

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Shawnee County Campaign for Grade-Level Reading has one its fifth award as a pacesetter for the national Campaign for Grade-Level Reading.

Forecast

Hot conditions to end the week, cooler weather this weekend

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Cooler weather with lower humidity by this weekend

Latest News

News

Topeka man facing drug charges following traffic stop

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chris Fisher
A Topeka man is facing several charges after drugs were uncovered in a traffic stop on Wednesday night, Aug. 12.

News

Shawnee Co. Commission votes 2-1 to allow bars to stay open until midnight

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Shawnee County Commission has voted to allow bars to stay open until midnight seven days a week.

News

Gov. Kelly hosting virtual discussion with Kansas teachers

Updated: 2 hours ago
Governor Laura Kelly will convene a virtual discussion with teachers from across Kansas at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

News

MHK Public Library 'Books for Babies' program

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
MHK Public Library 'Books for Babies' program

News

Man sentenced to 6 years in federal prison after heroin deal at rest stop near Topeka

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Terrance Wills, 42, of Kansas City, Kan., was sentenced Wednesday to six years in federal prison for heroin trafficking, officials announced Thursday morning.