Emporia Police search for masked woman in robbery

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police in Emporia are searching for a masked woman who held up an area convenience store late Wednesday night, Aug. 12.

Captain David DeVries says officers were called to the Short Stop at 1829 Merchant just before 10:40 p.m.

According to DeVries a woman entered the store and demanded money, then jumped into a vehicle driven by another person that was parked at the north end of the store.

He says the suspect was wearing a bandana over her hand, and it is not known whether she had a weapon.

According to the police, the suspect is described as a shorter white woman who weighs around 120 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Emporia Police or Lyon County Crime Stoppers at (629) 342-2273.

