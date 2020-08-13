Advertisement

Body camera footage shows Calif. officer rescue disabled man from oncoming train

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LODI, Calif. (AP) — A police officer in California pulled a man from a wheelchair that was stuck on railroad tracks seconds before the train came past, in a dramatic rescue caught on the officer’s body camera.

The Lodi Police Department says Officer Erika Urrea was patrolling Wednesday near the tracks when she saw the man and the railroad crossing arms starting to come down.

Unable to move the wheelchair, Urrea is seen dragging the man from it seconds before the train barrels through, striking the wheelchair and the man’s leg.

The 66-year-old man is at a hospital in stable condition.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Around a dozen people turn out for Thursday’s police-community relations meeting

Updated: moments ago
|
By Phil Anderson
About a dozen people were in the audience for Thursday afternoon's Strengthening Police and Community Partnerships meeting at the Holliday Building, 620 S.E. Madison.

Coronavirus

KU uses new app to safely reopen campus

Updated: moments ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The University of Kansas is using a new app to safely and responsibly reopen campus after COVID-19 closures.

News

Sister stabs 10-year-old brother in NW Topeka

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a trailer court in NW Topeka after reports of a child being stabbed.

National

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Officer saves man stuck on railroad track

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
Lodi police officer Erica Urrea just happened to see a man in a wheelchair who was stuck on some train tracks. She was able to pull him out of his chair just in the nick of time.

Latest News

Sports

Reports: Travis Kelce agrees to four year, $57 million extension

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
Chiefs TE Travis Kelce will stay in Kansas City for the next six years after agreeing to a contract extension.

National Politics

UAE to establish full diplomatic ties with Israel

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the announcement that full diplomatic ties will be established with the United Arab Emirates has ushered in a “new era” in Israel’s relations with the Arab world.

National Politics

US seizes digital currency accounts used by militant groups

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Justice Department has seized millions of dollars from cryptocurrency accounts used by militant organizations based abroad, including the Islamic State group and al-Qaida.

Coronavirus

Georgia governor to drop lawsuit over Atlanta mask mandate

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday said he’s dropping a lawsuit against the city of Atlanta in a dispute over the city’s requirement to wear masks in public and other restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

National

US says Iran briefly seizes oil tanker near Strait of Hormuz

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Iranian navy held the vessel for some five hours before releasing it Wednesday, said a U.S. military official who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss details not yet made public.

News

Kansas has sixth slowest recovery of unemployment claims

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A WalletHub study is showing that Kansas has the sixth slowest recovery of unemployment claims in the U.S.