22 COVID-19 cases linked to Geary Co. church

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Geary County has linked 22 positive cases of COVID-19 to Faith Tabernacle Church.

The Geary County Health Department says 22 cases of COVID-19 have been linked to Faith Tabernacle Church and has been designated as a COVID-19 outbreak.

According to GCHD, the outbreaks are not related to a specific service or event, but transmission occurred at regularly scheduled services.

GCHD says implementing more stringent guidelines has been in recent discussions, even before the Faith Tabernacle Church outbreak. It says the guidelines for the county are based on its overall infection rate, medical surge capacity and the medical community’s current knowledge of coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.