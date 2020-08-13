Advertisement

10th annual ‘Pig Out for Parkinson’s’ benefits Meadowlark Parkinson’s Program

By Becky Goff
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The 10th annual Pig out for Parkinson’s fundraiser was held at Cox Bros Barbeque in Manhattan on Thursday.

The fundraiser event benefits the Meadowlark Parkinson’s program, which helps Parkinson’s patients from northeast Kansas and beyond.

Due to COVID-19, the historically self-serve buffet, now has servers wearing face masks and gloves, and the tables throughout the dining area have been spread out to maximize social distancing.

Those wishing to support the Parkinson’s Program with the Pig out for Parkinson’s program, have until 9:00pm to stop by and get food, either dining in, carryout or even through the drive thru.

“The main objective for this is just to get people to understand more about Parkinson’s. We, like I said, usually do it in April which is Parkinson’s awareness month.”

Meadowlark Parkinson’s Program leader, Michelle Haub says.

Cox Bros. BBQ served a smoked, whole pig for their dinner buffet. Ten percent of Thursday’s proceeds will be donated to the Meadowlark Parkinson’s program.

