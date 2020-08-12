Advertisement

Woman renews license online, receives ID with picture of empty chair

Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN/CNN) - A Tennessee woman will never forget the driver’s license she recently received in the mail after the DMV accidentally put a photo of an empty chair on it.

Jade Dodd was stunned when she received her driver’s license in the mail after renewing it online. There wasn’t a photo of her on it; instead, it showed an empty chair.

“I was with my mom. We were going to eat lunch, and I was like, ‘Mom, I need you to come look at this. This isn’t right,’” Dodd said.

She says when she went to the DMV to get the mistake fixed, the worker didn’t even believe her until she looked up the license in her computer.

“She looked it up in the system, and she was like, ‘Oh, I need to go get my manager for this,’” Dodd said.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security says this is the first time this has happened.

In a statement, a spokesperson explained that when Dodd first got her license a few years ago, an employee accidentally took a picture of the empty chair during the transaction and saved it to her profile. When she applied to renew her license, the photo was used because it was the most recent one on file.

Dodd received a replacement license with the correct photo on it Monday. She says she’s not mad about what happened but instead thinks the whole thing is funny and lightened up the mood of everything going on due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“My boss thinks it’s funnier than anyone. I was at work, and he pointed to a chair outside of his office door and was like, ‘I thought this was you. I waved at it this morning,’” she said. “One of my coworkers was like keep it in a picture frame. You can use it as a wall decoration, and it’s a conversation starter when you have dinner.”

Copyright 2020 WKRN, Jade Dodd/Facebook, Tenn. Department of Safety and Homeland Security via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Tenn. woman stunned to receive ID with picture of empty chair

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Officials say an employee accidentally took a picture of the empty chair when the Tennessee woman got her license a few years ago. The photo was used when she renewed it because it was the most recent one on file.

News

Community members offer prayers and meals

Updated: 2 hours ago
Community members offer prayers and meals to residents of Coachlight Village Mobile Home Courts South.

News

Nursing homes across U.S. see rise in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
Recent data shows nursing homes across the U.S. are seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases due to community spread.

National Politics

GRAPHIC: More arrests after brawl during pro-police rally in Colorado

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The “Back the Blue” rally drew hundreds of people outside the Fort Collins police department Saturday afternoon.

Latest News

News

Topeka City Council

Updated: 2 hours ago
Topeka City Council approved the 2021 budget unanimously.

News

Community members gather at South Park neighborhood to support those who live there

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Emporia COVID cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
Holiday Resorts Retirement home has seen increased number of COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

News

Topeka JUMP rallies outside City Council Chambers to advocate for Affordable Housing Trust Fund

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Emporia nursing home with more than 20 positive COVID cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
The Holiday Resort retirement home in Emporia has 24 cases of COVID-19, according to a source.

News

Topeka City Council unanimously approves 2021 budget

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
After nearly three hours of discussion and multiple amendments, the Topeka City Council has voted unanimously to approve the budget for 2021.