Wednesday forecast: Hot today, storm chance tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Highs today will be similar to yesterday with a chance of storms beginning tonight and lasting through Friday morning. Heat indices today through the weekend could range anywhere from 95-103. Low humidity with temperatures below average next week.

The chance of storms tonight through Friday morning will likely be highest with more rain west of HWY 75 however there does remain differences in the computer models on the rain chance to end the week. There is also a chance some of the stronger storms may produce small hail and gusty winds. There also remains a chance of storms Saturday night but that remains uncertain as well with one model bringing rain to the area while the other model keeps the area dry.

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

Today: Other than a few clouds possible this morning it’ll be mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s-low 90s. Winds SE 5-15, gusting up to 20 mph.

Tonight: Chance of storms increases after midnight with lows in the upper 60s-low 70s. Winds SE around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Will keep a chance of storms in the forecast all day but the better chance of storms will occur in the morning. We’ll fine tune the forecast based on how the overnight storms develop into the area. Highs will be in the mid-upper 80s. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

There is another slight chance of storms Thursday night with the better chance south of I-70 and the bulk of it should be gone shortly after sunrise Friday leading to mostly sunny skies and highs around 90° to end the week.

There does remain differences in the models on rainfall this weekend with one model keeping the rain in Nebraska possibly affecting extreme northern Kansas Friday night. The other model does keep the rain in Nebraska Saturday and possibly affecting northern Kansas Saturday but then it moves through northeast Kansas Saturday night so literally a difference of rain or no rain this weekend because of this. Regardless IF the model producing the rain Saturday night does pan out the rain should be gone mid morning Sunday at the latest leaving the rest of Sunday dry and questions on how quickly clouds clear out.

Next week we return to the weather pattern we had to begin the month: Below average temperatures with low humidity. It won’t last, temperatures are expected to increase with increasing humidity to end the work week and the weekend.

Taking Action:

Despite some uncertainty on storm chances most of the rain falls at night however it wouldn’t be a surprise if there was rain at anytime/anywhere tomorrow or if rain lingers into early Sunday morning. Otherwise as always stay weather aware and keep checking back for updates.

Hail/wind threat with storms Wednesday night (SPC/WIBW)

Hail/wind threat with any stormsThursday and Thursday night (SPC/WIBW)

Explanation of the 5 risks, and general thunderstorms. From the Storm Prediction Center. (WIBW)

