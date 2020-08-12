Topeka JUMP rallies outside City Council Chambers to advocate for Affordable Housing Trust Fund

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka JUMP members rallied outside Topeka’s City Council Chambers before their Tuesday meeting to advocate for people struggling to find low-income housing.

City Council members recently established an Affordable Housing Trust Fund, but there is no money in it.

Topeka JUMP members are looking for city council members to make an initial allocation into the “Housing Fund” for the 2021 budget.

Members say Topeka residents need to have a safe place to call home.

“There are no city funds in it, and obviously it can’t fund anything or do anything if there’s nothing there,” one of the board members of JUMP, Carol Babcock said. “For about five years we have been working to establish an affordable housing trust fund in the city of Topeka.”

Carol Babcock says city council members approved to have a housing trust fund, but not having money in it, doesn’t help the needs of low-income families.

“We can’t expect the original amount of what we were asking, but we are asking for something to be placed in this trust fund. A token amount of seed money of some sort,” Babcock emphasized.

Topeka JUMP member Timothy Vincent lives in the HI-Crest neighborhood and he says he’s witnessed his neighbors lose their homes.

“We moved in the HI-Crest neighborhood about three years ago and we’ve seen that there’s a big need for affordable housing,” Vincent explained, “I’ve seen several of my neighbors have to move out of the neighborhood because their houses weren’t up to safe and dignify standard.”

As Vincent shared his story, other Topeka JUMP members showed their support by honking. JUMP says they have thirteen thousand names supporting the request for money in the trust fund.

Vincent says families can lose more than their home if funding doesn’t become available soon, “If they don’t receive this money, that would put them in more financial burdens, especially in this state with the pandemic, they will have to pull out of other parts of income.”

Timothy Vincent spoke at the City Council meeting on Tuesday and he says thinks it went well and city council members seemed interested in providing funding.

JUMP says they are requesting 70,000 from City Council members to put into the housing trust fund.

