Topeka fire under investigation

(Associated Press)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire crews were dispatched to a fire at 1110 SW Woodward Ave. on Tuesday.

The Topeka Fire Department says it responded to a structure fire at 1110 SW Woodward Ave. shortly before 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11. It says fire crews found heavy fire and smoke coming from a single-story wood-frame building.

The fire department says a search of the structure showed that it was vacant at the time of their arrival. It says it contained the fire to the original building and was able to quickly extinguish it.

The Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Investigation Unit says it responded to the incident to determine how and where the fire started and is still investigating.

The Fire Marshal says the damage is estimated to be $20,000 with $2,000 in content loss. It says there were no working smoke detectors in the building.

Topeka Fire Department says agencies that helped with the fire include American Medical Response, Kansas Gas Service, Evergy, Topeka Police and the State Fire Marshal Office.

