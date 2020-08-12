Advertisement

Topeka City Council unanimously approves 2021 budget

By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After nearly three hours of discussion and multiple amendments, the Topeka City Council has voted unanimously to approve the budget for 2021.

The budget amendments include changes to affordable housing and neighborhoods, along with emergency management systems.

Members adjusted flows of money and this year, with COVID-19, offered more challenges.

The meeting was open for the public and there were a few public comments of where money should go and what for.

Despite COVID, De La Isla feels positive moving forward with the budget.

“This has been a working budget process. I want to thank the staff for facilitating this for all of us and the council. Typically in years past the budget is not something we’ve all approved unanimously and most importantly that we’ve done so with all this challenge and without increasing the middle levy. Which we thought that we were going to have to do in a time of crisis.”

The governing body needed six votes to pass the motion.

The minutes of the meeting will be released later this week according to the city. You can also find it on their website.

