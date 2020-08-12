Advertisement

Three Topekans taken to area hospital after rollover crash on Kansas Turnpike

Three Topeka residents were taken to an area hospital after a rollover crash late Tuesday morning on the Kansas Turnpike, authorities said.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three Topeka residents were taken to an area hospital after a rollover crash late Tuesday morning on the Kansas Turnpike in Leavenworth County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 70 on the turnpike, about 5 miles west of Bonner Springs.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 1999 Honda CR-V was eastbound on I-70 when its left rear tire blew. The driver lost control of the vehicle, which struck the inside barrier wall and rolled.

The driver, Jessenia Martinez, 24, of Topeka, was taken to Providence Medical Center in Kansas City, Kan., with a suspected minor injury. The patrol said Martinez was wearing a seat belt.

Passengers Angel Ruiz, 7, and Marisol Ruiz, 4, both of Topeka, also were taken to Providence Medical Center. The patrol said neither of the children had any apparent injuries. Both were wearing their safety restraints.

