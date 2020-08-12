Advertisement

SCHD links COVID-19 case to Mid-America Tournament

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Health Department has identified a positive case of COVID-19 linked to the Mid-American Baseball Tournament.

The Shawnee County Health Department says it has identified a positive case of COVID-19 that has been linked to the Mid-American Baseball Tournament which was geld on Aug. 2 at Washburn University.

SCHD says anyone that attended the games is at risk for potential exposure and should monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the date of attendance. It says those in attendance are recommended to contact their primary care provider if they develop the following symptoms:

  • fever of 100.4 F or higher
  • chills
  • rigors
  • myalgia (muscle pain or aches)
  • malaise
  • headache
  • sore throat
  • lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing)
  • new olfactory and taste disorders
  • diarrhea
  • congestion or runny nose
  • nausea or vomiting

“It is important to remember that appropriate social distancing and masks need to be used at sporting events, even those held outdoors,” said Linda Ochs Shawnee County Health Department Director. “We encourage any individuals to contact their healthcare provider if they begin to exhibit any symptoms related to COVID-19”.

SCHD says as a reminder, human coronaviruses like the one causing COVID-19 are most commonly spread through coughing and sneezing, personal contact and touching a surface with the virus and then touching your eyes, nose or mouth. It says following these steps can help prevent the spread:

  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Stay home when you are sick and only leave home for essential items.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

US budget deficit climbs to record $2.81 trillion

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Treasury Department says the U.S. budget deficit climbed to $2.81 trillion in the first 10 months of the budget year.

Coronavirus

KDOC locks down Hutchinson Correctional Facility due to COVID-19

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Corrections has locked down the Hutchinson Correctional Facility due to additional cases of COVID-19.

Coronavirus

School districts deal with rising coronavirus infections

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Some schools who opened for in-person learning last week have had to close temporarily.

Coronavirus

Ballot drop boxes are next legal fight in voting

Updated: 2 hours ago
Millions of Americans are expected to vote by mail this fall as the nation grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News

Coronavirus

KDHE Secretary Dr. Norman to hold COVID-19 news conference

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Dr. Lee Norman will hold a COVID-19 news conference on Wednesday, Aug. 12.

National

Big 12 moves ahead with fall sports beginning in September

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The move came one day after the Big Ten and Pac-12 announced they would not be participating this fall.

National

Companies test antibody drugs to treat, prevent COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
These drugs are believed to last for a month or more and could give quick, temporary immunity to people at high risk of infection, such as health workers and housemates of someone with COVID-19.

Coronavirus

US enters deal for 100 million doses of potential COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By staff
The vaccine is still in clinical trials and has not been approved by the FDA but is already being manufactured, so if it is approved, it can be rolled out quickly.

Coronavirus

New Zealand scrambles to find source of new virus infections

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Health authorities in New Zealand were scrambling Wednesday to trace the source of a new outbreak of the coronavirus as the nation’s largest city went back into lockdown.

National

World’s last Blockbuster store offers Airbnb experience

Updated: 8 hours ago
During a time when many businesses are struggling to stay afloat, the last remaining Blockbuster store in Bend, Oregon, is defying the odds.