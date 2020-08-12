SCHD links COVID-19 case to Mid-America Tournament

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Health Department has identified a positive case of COVID-19 linked to the Mid-American Baseball Tournament.

SCHD says anyone that attended the games is at risk for potential exposure and should monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the date of attendance. It says those in attendance are recommended to contact their primary care provider if they develop the following symptoms:

fever of 100.4 F or higher

chills

rigors

myalgia (muscle pain or aches)

malaise

headache

sore throat

lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing)

new olfactory and taste disorders

diarrhea

congestion or runny nose

nausea or vomiting

“It is important to remember that appropriate social distancing and masks need to be used at sporting events, even those held outdoors,” said Linda Ochs Shawnee County Health Department Director. “We encourage any individuals to contact their healthcare provider if they begin to exhibit any symptoms related to COVID-19”.

SCHD says as a reminder, human coronaviruses like the one causing COVID-19 are most commonly spread through coughing and sneezing, personal contact and touching a surface with the virus and then touching your eyes, nose or mouth. It says following these steps can help prevent the spread:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick and only leave home for essential items.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

