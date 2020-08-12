Advertisement

Riley Co. reports six new positive cases of COVID-19

(AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County is reporting six new positive cases of COVID-19 since Monday, Aug. 10.

The Riley County Health Department says it has six new positive cases of COVID-19 and 17 new recoveries since its Monday report. It says the new totals for the county are five deaths, 115 active cases and 369 recovered cases.

Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan says it is caring for two positive patients and no persons under investigation. It says each patient is severe enough to require hospitalization and one of them is on a ventilator.

RCHD says anyone interested in being tested should contact their primary health care provider or call the Riley County Screening Line at 785-323-6400.

