Prairie Hills School Board votes to make face masks optional in school buildings

SABETHA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Prairie Hills School Board (USD 113) voted to make wearing face masks optional for each student, teacher, staff member and visitor in all schools in the district at a board meeting on Monday.

The 5-2 vote from the USD 113 School Board comes as the Kansas State Board of Education updated their guidelines for how schools can reopen, including making face masks recommended for everyone over age two.

USD 113 Superintendent Todd Evans confirmed the decision to 13 NEWS.

USD 113 has five schools across three campuses: Axtell Public Schools, Wetmore Schools, Sabetha Elementary School, Sabetha Middle School and Sabetha High School.

According to Evans, school is set to start August 25th with a parent choice for the student to attend school remotely or in-person.

