Parents of new babies can pick up ’Books for Babies’ packet at Manhattan Public Library

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Reading to your child regularly, when they are young, promotes the importance of reading as they get older.

Parents of babies born at Manhattan’s Ascension Via Christi Hospital, have received a Books for Babies packet prior to being discharged from the hospital.

“As your library, we want to be here for you, and that starts day one.” Manhattan Public Library, Public Relations and Development Coordinator, Maddie Ogle says.

Due to COVID-19, the Books for Babies program could not replenish the packets at the hospital to be distributed to families of new babies.

“We know that we couldn’t come back in…because we have to keep everybody safe, but we’d love to still give out the free books and packets.” Ogle says.

Books for Babies is sponsored by the Manhattan Library Association and made possible by a USD 383 K-Link grant.

“It includes a free board book, a free ‘Friends of the Library’ membership, along with some other information about our story times.” Ogle says.

From now through at least the end of August, new parents can stop by the Manhattan Public Library to pick up their Books for Babies packet.

“Little ones are not required to get the packet, although pictures are strongly encouraged.” Ogle says.

Information about the 1000 books before Kindergarten program, which promotes reading more than 1000 books to your child before they start kindergarten, is included in the packet.

“Take the time to maybe pull out a book, sit down and see, you know, if you can start that…that early on.” Ogle says.

The Manhattan Public Library is open from 10:00 am to 7:00pm Monday through Friday; 10:00am to 6:00 pm on Saturdays; and 1:00pm to 6:00pm on Sundays.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.