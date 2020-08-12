Advertisement

Parents of new babies can pick up ’Books for Babies’ packet at Manhattan Public Library

Caption
By Becky Goff
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Reading to your child regularly, when they are young, promotes the importance of reading as they get older. 

Parents of babies born at Manhattan’s Ascension Via Christi Hospital, have received a Books for Babies packet prior to being discharged from the hospital. 

“As your library, we want to be here for you, and that starts day one.”  Manhattan Public Library, Public Relations and Development Coordinator, Maddie Ogle says.

Due to COVID-19, the Books for Babies program could not replenish the packets at the hospital to be distributed to families of new babies. 

“We know that we couldn’t come back in…because we have to keep everybody safe, but we’d love to still give out the free books and packets.” Ogle says.

Books for Babies is sponsored by the Manhattan Library Association and made possible by a USD 383 K-Link grant. 

“It includes a free board book, a free ‘Friends of the Library’ membership, along with some other information about our story times.” Ogle says.

From now through at least the end of August, new parents can stop by the Manhattan Public Library to pick up their Books for Babies packet. 

“Little ones are not required to get the packet, although pictures are strongly encouraged.” Ogle says.

Information about the 1000 books before Kindergarten program, which promotes reading more than 1000 books to your child before they start kindergarten, is included in the packet. 

“Take the time to maybe pull out a book, sit down and see, you know, if you can start that…that early on.” Ogle says.

The Manhattan Public Library is open from 10:00 am to 7:00pm Monday through Friday; 10:00am to 6:00 pm on Saturdays; and 1:00pm to 6:00pm on Sundays.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local nutritionist provides tips for losing weight gained during quarantine

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Patients at The Center For Nutrition And Preventative Medicine say they gained as much as 20 pounds during quarantine

News

Local nutritionist provides tips for losing weight gained during quarantine

Updated: 20 minutes ago

News

Prairie Hills School District votes to make mask wearing optional as Kansas State Board of Education updates school reopening recommendations

Updated: 41 minutes ago
As the Kansas State Board of Education released updated recommendations for school districts to consider in the upcoming academic year including on masks, the Prairie Hills School District voted to make mask wearing in buildings optional.

News

Topeka Host Relief Program continues to help local businesses during pandemic

Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Greater Topeka Partnership says through their host relief grant, they have helped out over 120 Shawnee County businesses.

News

MHK Safe and Open campaign

Updated: 1 hour ago
Live at Five

Latest News

News

Topeka Host Relief Program continues to help local businesses during pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
13 News at Six

Local

MHK Public Library 'Books for Babies'

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Becky Goff
MHK Public Library 'Books for Babies'

VOD Recordings

Speedy PD for Parkinson's will be all virtual this year

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ralph Hipp
Speedy PD for Parkinson's will be all virtual this year

News

Local artist donates henna crowns to those battling cancer

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
A small business owner in Topeka is donating henna crowns as a way to empower those who have lost their hair due to cancer.

News

JCPD attempts to locate possible witness

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Junction City Police Department is attempting to locate a potential witness.