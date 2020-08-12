Advertisement

Osage County Boil Water Advisory rescinded

(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has rescinded a boil water advisory for Osage County Rural Water District 8 and portions of Wabaunsee and Shawnee Counties.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it has rescinded a boil water advisory for the Osage County Rural Water District No. 8 public water supply system which is located in parts of Wabaunsee and Shawnee Counties.

The KDHE says the advisory was issued due to a scheduled valve replacement that caused a loss of pressure in the system. It says failure to maintain the right pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

According to the KDHE, public water suppliers in Kansas take all measures necessary to alert customers immediately after a system failure or shutdown. It says regardless of whether the supplier or KDHE announces a boil advisory, it will issue the rescind order after testing at a certified laboratory.

The KDHE says lab testing samples collected from Osage Co. RWD 8 show no evidence of bacteriological contamination and all other conditions that placed the system at risk have been deemed to be resolved by officials.

The KDHE says for questions to call its office at 785-296-5514 or visit the PWS Consumer Information website.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Junction City Officer led on pursuit

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Junction City Police Officer was led on a chase after a truck failed to stop at a stop sign.

Local

Prairie Hills School Board votes to make face masks optional in school buildings

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
The Prairie Hills School Board (USD 113) voted to make wearing face masks optional for each student, teacher, staff member and visitor in all schools in the district at a board meeting on Monday.

VOD Recordings

Burlington Golf Tourney will help area cancer patients

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Ralph Hipp, Ralph Hipp and Ralph Hipp
Burlington Golf Tourney will help area cancer patients

News

City of Topeka to hold meetings looking at police and community relations

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Phil Anderson
The city of Topeka is sponsoring meetings on Thursday and Friday that will look at strengthening police and community relations.

News

KBI person of interest in custody in Montana

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has located a person of interest in connection to a homicide in the custody of Montana law enforcement.

Latest News

News

Access to Justice Committee gains new members

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Supreme Court has appointed new members to its Access to Justice Committee.

Coronavirus

KDHE Secretary Dr. Norman to hold COVID-19 news conference

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Dr. Lee Norman will hold a COVID-19 news conference on Wednesday, Aug. 12.

News

KDA holds Kansas Ag Growth Summit, keynote session

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Agriculture will be holding Kansas Ag Growth Summit crossover webinars and a keynote session.

Sports

Big 12 releases new conference schedule

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
The Big 12 Conference unveiled its new 2020 Conference schedule.

News

LPD responds to early morning stabbing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Lawrence Police Department was dispatched to investigate a stabbing early Wednesday morning.