Osage County Boil Water Advisory rescinded

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it has rescinded a boil water advisory for the Osage County Rural Water District No. 8 public water supply system which is located in parts of Wabaunsee and Shawnee Counties.

The KDHE says the advisory was issued due to a scheduled valve replacement that caused a loss of pressure in the system. It says failure to maintain the right pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

According to the KDHE, public water suppliers in Kansas take all measures necessary to alert customers immediately after a system failure or shutdown. It says regardless of whether the supplier or KDHE announces a boil advisory, it will issue the rescind order after testing at a certified laboratory.

The KDHE says lab testing samples collected from Osage Co. RWD 8 show no evidence of bacteriological contamination and all other conditions that placed the system at risk have been deemed to be resolved by officials.

The KDHE says for questions to call its office at 785-296-5514 or visit the PWS Consumer Information website.

