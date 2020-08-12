Nursing homes across U.S. see rise in COVID-19 cases

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Recent data shows nursing homes across the U.S. are seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases due to community spread.

The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living released the report Tuesday.

The report shows coronavirus cases in nursing homes increased significantly last month after dropping throughout the month of June.

Shawnee Co. health officer Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino says if the number of cases doesn’t go down, the outbreaks in nursing homes could be hard to control.

”My concern is that we have a level of transmission in our community that is still too high to protect the most vulnerable people like those in nursing homes,” Pezzino said. “The nature of this virus is extremely infectious and extremely vicious and hard to get a hold of.”

Aldersgate Village in Topeka is seeing its own outbreak in coronavirus cases with more than 15 reported.

