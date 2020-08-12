Advertisement

New species of dinosaur discovered by scientists

It’s called a Vectaerovenator inopinatus
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Scientists in the United Kingdom have discovered a new dinosaur and it's related to the mighty Tyrannosaurus rex.

It’s called a Vectaerovenator inopinatus.

University of Southampton paleontologists spent months studying four bones found last year on the Isle of Wight, off England’s south coast.

The university said the scientists determined they were from the neck, back and tail of a new dinosaur "previously unknown to science."

The fossils were found over a period of weeks in 2019 in three separate discoveries, two by individuals and one by a family group.

The dinosaur lived 115 million years ago and was about 13 feet long.

The findings will be published in the journal Papers in Paleontology.

Meanwhile, the bones will be displayed at the Dinosaur Isle museum on the Isle of Wight.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Dunkin’ Pumpkin Spice Lattes return for fall

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Dunkin’ Donuts signature Pumpkin Spice Lattes are returning to the fall menu on Aug. 19.

National Politics

US budget deficit climbs to record $2.81 trillion

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Treasury Department says the U.S. budget deficit climbed to $2.81 trillion in the first 10 months of the budget year.

Coronavirus

KDOC locks down Hutchinson Correctional Facility due to COVID-19

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Corrections has locked down the Hutchinson Correctional Facility due to additional cases of COVID-19.

News

Riley Co. reports six new positive cases of COVID-19

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Riley County is reporting six new positive cases of COVID-19 since Monday, Aug. 10.

Latest News

National

Hundreds of thousands without power days after Midwest storm

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Crews throughout the region have been working around the clock to restore electricity, but they've been hindered by large trees that are blocking many roads and sitting on top of power lines.

National

Gunman in custody after opening fire at Shreveport, La. hospital, carjacking woman

Updated: 1 hour ago
Police are searching for a gunman in the hospital.

News

AG Schmidt looks to compensate senior victims of financial fraud

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Attorney General Derek Schmidt is looking for the authority to compensate seniors that have become victims of financial fraud.

Coronavirus

SCHD links COVID-19 case to Mid-America Tournament

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Shawnee County Health Department has identified a positive case of COVID-19 linked to the Mid-American Baseball Tournament.

Coronavirus

School districts deal with rising coronavirus infections

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Some schools who opened for in-person learning last week have had to close temporarily.

National

New species of dinosaur discovered on Isle of Wight

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Scientists in Southampton believe four bones recently found on the Isle of Wight belong to a new species of dinosaur.