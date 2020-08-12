Advertisement

National Stem Cell Foundation selects Seaman Teacher for program

(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Seaman Middle School teacher has been selected to participate in the National STEM Scholar Program.

Seaman Middle School says Rob Jackson is one of nine middle school teachers from eight states that have been asked to participate in the National STEM Scholar Program which is a unique professional development program providing project support for middle school science teachers throughout the U.S.

The school says the program is meant to highlight innovative teachers and provide them with additional training and tools to attract more students to STEM fields.

According to Seaman, Mr. Jackson spent a week at Western Kentucky University to develop a new classroom unit. It says part of the award includes a grant of up to $2,000 for laboratory equipment for the project he is developing. It says the workshop gave him advanced training in science education and the opportunity to collaborate with nationally renowned teachers as they developed their STEM Scholar projects.

Seaman says Mr. Jackson also received a Chromebook laptop to help implement his project. It says he will also get a fully-funded trip to the National Science Teachers Association conference in Chicago where he will collaborate with other STEM scholars, analyze and revise their projects. It says the funding for the award and project comes from the National Stem Cell Foundation.

Dr. Paula Grisanti, CEO of the National Stem Cell Foundation, said, “Through our work with researchers and scientists nationwide, we became aware of the widening gap between 21st Century jobs and the U.S. STEM-educated graduates who can fill them. We added education to our mission in 2015 as a way to support the development of a new generation of scientists working to advance technology, build infrastructure and find cures for diseases and conditions that affect us all. Supporting teachers who inspire and motivate middle school students at this critical decision-making age will directly impact how many choose to pursue STEM skills that are essential for 21st Century jobs. By investing in the influential middle school STEM teacher now, we reach thousands of students in classrooms today and far into the future.”

