MHK Safe and Open campaign promotes safety protocols amid COVID-19 pandemic

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - As businesses attempt to get back to normal, all have to make significant changes to make sure their customers and employees are safe.

The Manhattan area Recovery Task Force has announced a new campaign in Manhattan dedicated to doing just that.

MHK Safe and Open campaign aims to help consumers identify which businesses are taking the extra step to provide a safe and healthy environment for their employees, customers and clients.

“Consumers can see these businesses are addressing these protocols to make sure that they are safe when they go out and engage in commerce.” City of Manhattan, Kansas, assistant city manager, Dennis Marstall says.

The Campaign is open to every type of business, whether it be food service, personal or professional services, or retail.

“It’s important that…we continue to stay open, but it’s important that we do it safely and according to the local ordinances.” Manhattan Town Center, Marketing Manager, Jeff Sutton says.

Businesses will receive a packet with flyers, and a sticker to post in their business to show they have agreed to the MHK Safe and Open pledge.

“We have been routinely sanitizing all of our inventory, all of our items, rings, anything that customers do try on.” Riddle’s Jewelry, manager, Cadie Grim says.

Organizations and individuals are also welcomed to join the campaign by completing the pledge as well.

“We just want to make sure that Manhattan, as a community, is known as being safe and open, no matter if it’s a business, a non-profit, or even what individuals are going to do.” Marstall says.

You can find more information on how you can join the MHK Safe and Open campaign and find a list of businesses who have already pledged to be a part of MHK Safe and Open at MHKSafeAndOpen.org.

