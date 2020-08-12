Advertisement

MHK Safe and Open campaign promotes safety protocols amid COVID-19 pandemic

MHK Safe and Open Campaign flyer
MHK Safe and Open Campaign flyer(Becky Goff)
By Becky Goff
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - As businesses attempt to get back to normal, all have to make significant changes to make sure their customers and employees are safe.

The Manhattan area Recovery Task Force has announced a new campaign in Manhattan dedicated to doing just that.

MHK Safe and Open campaign aims to help consumers identify which businesses are taking the extra step to provide a safe and healthy environment for their employees, customers and clients. 

“Consumers can see these businesses are addressing these protocols to make sure that they are safe when they go out and engage in commerce.” City of Manhattan, Kansas, assistant city manager, Dennis Marstall says.

The Campaign is open to every type of business, whether it be food service, personal or professional services, or retail.  

“It’s important that…we continue to stay open, but it’s important that we do it safely and according to the local ordinances.” Manhattan Town Center, Marketing Manager, Jeff Sutton says.

Businesses will receive a packet with flyers, and a sticker to post in their business to show they have agreed to the MHK Safe and Open pledge. 

“We have been routinely sanitizing all of our inventory, all of our items, rings, anything that customers do try on.” Riddle’s Jewelry, manager, Cadie Grim says.

Organizations and individuals are also welcomed to join the campaign by completing the pledge as well. 

“We just want to make sure that Manhattan, as a community, is known as being safe and open, no matter if it’s a business, a non-profit, or even what individuals are going to do.” Marstall says.

You can find more information on how you can join the MHK Safe and Open campaign and find a list of businesses who have already pledged to be a part of MHK Safe and Open at MHKSafeAndOpen.org

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Local health officials address the stress COVID-19 has on their jobs

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
A report from Kaiser Health News and the Associated Press found that 48 state and local health officials across 23 states have either been fired, resigned or quit their jobs since April with many citing the stress of the pandemic.

Local

Natatorium closed for Fall 2020 semester, K-State announced early Tuesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Becky Goff
After a university-wide study assessment of ventilation systems in the campus’s aging buildings, Kansas State has announced closure of some classrooms as well as the Natatorium.

News

Starlite Skate closing permanently

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
Starlite Skate Center is closing permanently after shutting down temporarily in March.

News

Local health officials respond to the stress of COVID-19 on their jobs

Updated: 1 hours ago
A report from Kaiser Health News and the Associated Press found that across 23 states 48 local and state health leaders have been fired, resigned or retired since the start of the pandemic, many citing the stress of the job.

Latest News

Sports

Kansas City schools vote to suspend fall sports activities

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
Kansas City, Kansas public schools have voted not to participate in KSHSAA fall sports. A board voted 5-2 to suspend the upcoming seasons.

News

Suspect taken into custody connected to Gage Blvd. homicide

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Topeka Police have confirmed one person was taken into custody connected to the August 5th shooting death of an innocent bystander.

Coronavirus

AG Schmidt clarifies legality of COVID-19 health orders in schools

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Attorney General Derek Schmidt is answering questions of the legality of county commission and school board COVID-19 health orders that are less restrictive than Governor Kelly’s Executive Orders.

News

Aldersgate CEO responds to claims about transparency during COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
The CEO of Aldersgate Village retirement community is responding to allegations made by staff members at the facility that claim administration hasn’t been transparent as they deal with a coronavirus outbreak.

News

Special Olympics Kansas 2020 Convoy to run statewide

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Special Olympics Kansas has announced its 2020 Convoy will run statewide.

Forecast

Tuesday Night forecast: Seasonal, hot and humid

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Goodwin
Dry days ahead