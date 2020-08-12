LPD responds to early morning stabbing
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police Department was dispatched to investigate a stabbing early Wednesday morning.
The Lawrence Police Department says in a Facebook post that it was dispatched to the intersection of 25th St. and Ridge Court in relation to a stabbing around 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12.
LPD says officers located a male victim in the intersection that was then transported to an area hospital.
According to officers, another man was involved in the incident and was taken into custody, questioned and released pending the rest of the investigation.
LPD is asking for anyone with information related to the investigation to call them or the Douglas County Crime Stoppers at 785-843-7477. Tips made to Crime Stoppers may be made anonymously.
