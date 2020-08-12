Advertisement

LPD responds to early morning stabbing

(KY3)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police Department was dispatched to investigate a stabbing early Wednesday morning.

The Lawrence Police Department says in a Facebook post that it was dispatched to the intersection of 25th St. and Ridge Court in relation to a stabbing around 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12.

Just before 6 a.m. this morning, the Lawrence Police Department received a call referencing a possible stabbing in the...

Posted by Lawrence Police Department on Wednesday, August 12, 2020

LPD says officers located a male victim in the intersection that was then transported to an area hospital.

According to officers, another man was involved in the incident and was taken into custody, questioned and released pending the rest of the investigation.

LPD is asking for anyone with information related to the investigation to call them or the Douglas County Crime Stoppers at 785-843-7477. Tips made to Crime Stoppers may be made anonymously.

