Local health officials address the stress COVID-19 has on their jobs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A report from Kaiser Health News and the Associated Press found that 48 state and local health officials across 23 states have either been fired, resigned or quit their jobs since April with many citing the stress of the pandemic.

Locally, health officials said the measures they’ve been taking to control the spread of COVID-19 is not meant to be political, rather as ways to keep the public healthy.

Coffey County’s Health Department Administrator, Lindsay Payer, R.N., B.S.N. has been working in the department since 2005 and prior to the pandemic, was closely working on mental health programs within the county when the virus caused her priorities to shift.

”I often say that I don’t know what my job is anymore it does not look the same as it did on March 10th that’s for sure,” Payer said over Zoom Tuesday.

Coffey County currently has one active case of COVID-19 and is in the “phase out” part of Governor Laura Kelly’s state reopening plan.

There is also no requirement to wear masks in the county.

“In Coffey County we really believe that taking care of your health is up to you we feel that if you think you should wear the mask, wear the mask if you think you should stay home, stay home if you need to avoid the mass gathering, avoid the mass gatherings but for those of who are living our lives the way that we need to that’s up to us we really don’t feel like it’s the government’s job to mandate specific health measures,” she said.

The county previously dealt with a cluster of COVID-19 in a nursing home, but even as active numbers have decreased across the county, Payer said stress is still present.

“When we see certain phone numbers call our office that were associated with our outbreak we tend to have an emotional reaction to that, holding our breath hoping it’s not another case,” she said.

“The pandemic’s actually contributing to poor mental health as well so it’s something we need to be doing...It doesn’t go away and we’re hearing from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) that this is indefinite that we’ll be doing this type of work indefinitely.”

Payer said she’s noticed a change in the perception of the health department since the start of the virus.

“I would say before the pandemic local health departments were kind of in the background nobody really knew about us unless their was an incident but now there’s a lot of experts that know how to do my job or who think they know how to do my job and they’re not afraid to tell me how to do my job so I’d say we’ve gone from unrecognized, underfunded and overworked for years to now everyone knows what we do and how we should be doing it.”

She said her best tactic to addressing the stress is spending time with her family.

Payer admitted the thought of quitting has crossed her mind particularly if an order for schools across the state that does not reflect what’s happening in Coffey County.

“We really feel that we need to make decisions that make sense for us and if we feel that we can’t do that anymore than that’s not a place I want to be I want to be able to do what’s best for our community work with our health officer, work with our board of health, work with all of our partners to do what’s best for us.”

In Shawnee County, Health Officer Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino has been in his position for 14 years and said the job’s always been stressful, but the pandemic’s brought unique strains.

“We were deciding to shut down sports events 24 hours in advance we were deciding to close schools for the first time since 1918 in the county all sorts of things that were essentially unprecedented we had to make those decisions quickly and with very little data available to us so the level of pressure has changed the kind of responsibilities have changed as well what has not changed is the focus on public health of our community the difference now is the threat of a novel virus the threats before were different things things that we’re more used to and familiar with and everything is unfamiliar now.”

Pezzino said one of the biggest challenges has been the shift of public opinion on health officials throughout the pandemic and it is difficult to grasp when rules are interpreted as a political move.

“At the beginning I felt that the community was stunned by what was happening and was relying on us to make those tough decisions and was all the way behind us and supporting us I don’t always get the feeling anymore there is a lot more division and for whatever reason wearing the masks has become a lot more political badge instead of a simple, elementary public health measure that has been around for decades.”

He added, “I don’t know what a political agenda would be, I’m not a career politician I’m not even a career government employee or bureaucrat as some people might call it I have a contract with the county, knowledge and experience of 40+ years of practice in public health and I use that to try to protect the health of Shawnee County residents.”

He said the most stressful decisions came when he knew many facets of people’s lives would be impacted by restrictions.

“Perhaps the one that really kept me awake at night was when we ordered restaurants and bars to close and the main reason is I know people who work there I know people who own restaurants and bars and I know how devastating that decision would be on their lives, income and livelihood and yet I knew that was something we needed to do.”

He said he manages stress by taking a little time for himself with walks and said he’d be lying if he said the though of quitting never crossed his mind but knowing there’s still some support is what keeps him going saying he’s sometimes sent cards and thanked in public.

“They keep speaking up and letting us know we’re doing the right thing and they understand we’re doing the right thing even though some of those decisions may be unpopular or cause some pain.”

Shawnee County’s Incident Commander Dusty Nichols has been in his position since April and with Shawnee County Emergency Management since 2015.

Nichols said the ever-changing nature of COVID-19 adds to the pressure of the job.

“The level of stress has changed in that it’s constant there’s no reprieve, it’s hard to get a breath anywhere and the speed of this thing I tell people any information has a 12 hour sometimes even 12 minute expiration so you have to be flexible and be able to change so that increases the stress because you just finished telling somebody something and now you gotta tell them something different.”

He said a common misjudgment about the job is that there is not enough consideration for every person impacted by a decision.

“I think the biggest misconception is that we’re not taking everything into account our assessments are so deep we run these scenarios in our head...is this restriction really targeting the right issue or the concern we’re worried about so the biggest misconception is that we don’t think and that is far, far from the truth,” he said.

“We’re trying to protect the public the best we can with the best people we can making the best decisions we can and when I say protect the public I’m not just talking about the public health side of it, I’m also talking about the economic, the business side and trying to find the balance constantly. "

He said each day during the pandemic has taught him many lessons about emergency management.

“You’re making decisions that you know impact a community in a negative way but you’re still trying to strategically plan to do the right thing so all that stuff is really put a level of experience that I never thought I’d get but at the same time I’m constantly appreciative of those experiences whether good or bad because I am always learning from them.”

