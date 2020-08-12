KDOC locks down Hutchinson Correctional Facility due to COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Corrections has locked down the Hutchinson Correctional Facility due to additional cases of COVID-19.

KDOC says a total of 84 residents and 10 staff members have tested positive since Monday, Aug. 10 and a total of 99 residents and 17 staff members have tested positive since the pandemic began.

According to KDOC, five residents and seven staff members have recovered and all positive cases are asymptomatic.

KDOC says as with all positive cases, it has been in consultation with the Kansas Department of health and environment on what additional steps need to be taken at HCF. It says additional steps taken on Wednesday are as follows:

All residents in the Central Unit will remain locked in their cells

The necessary movement will be done in cohort groups

Essential resident workers in laundry and food service will continue to operate on a limited schedule

Some residents may be relocated to Lansing Correctional Facility’s COVID-19 Medical Unit

“KDHE has been on-site to evaluate the situation and work with us to determine the best course of action,” Zmuda said. “The measures taken today will help mitigate the risk of continued exposure at the facility, helping ensure the health and safety of our staff and residents.”

KDOC says HCF is Kansas’ second oldest prison and houses 1,884 men. It says the facility was formerly known as the Kansas State Industrial Reformatory and has three buildings including the Central, East and South units.

For more information on COVID-19 in Kansas, visit the KDHE website.

