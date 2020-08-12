Advertisement

KDHE reports 817 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths

By Kylie Cameron
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health reported 817 new COVID-19 cases since Monday and eight new deaths.

The total number of cases the state has seen since March now sits at 32,547. There have been 302,016 negative diagnostic tests conducted at KDHE and private labs.

The percentage of tests coming back positive remains steady at 9.7%.

The state also reported 64 new hospitalizations.

KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman will hold a press conference at 4 p.m. Wednesday with Dr. Chris Brown with the University of Kansas Medical Center.

Latest News

National Politics

‘Overture’ for more virus talks rejected as standoff deepens

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The White House’s top negotiator is trying to revive stalled talks over coronavirus aid.

Coronavirus

LIVE: President Trump gives briefing from the White House

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
National

Companies test antibody drugs to treat, prevent COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
These drugs are believed to last for a month or more and could give quick, temporary immunity to people at high risk of infection, such as health workers and housemates of someone with COVID-19.

National Politics

US budget deficit climbs to record $2.81 trillion

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Treasury Department says the U.S. budget deficit climbed to $2.81 trillion in the first 10 months of the budget year.

Coronavirus

KDOC locks down Hutchinson Correctional Facility due to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Corrections has locked down the Hutchinson Correctional Facility due to additional cases of COVID-19.

Latest News

Coronavirus

SCHD links COVID-19 case to Mid-America Tournament

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Shawnee County Health Department has identified a positive case of COVID-19 linked to the Mid-American Baseball Tournament.

Coronavirus

School districts deal with rising coronavirus infections

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Some schools who opened for in-person learning last week have had to close temporarily.

Coronavirus

Ballot drop boxes are next legal fight in voting

Updated: 3 hours ago
Millions of Americans are expected to vote by mail this fall as the nation grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus

WATCH LIVE: KDHE Secretary Dr. Norman to hold COVID-19 news conference

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Dr. Lee Norman will hold a COVID-19 news conference on Wednesday, Aug. 12.

National

Big 12 moves ahead with fall sports beginning in September

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The move came one day after the Big Ten and Pac-12 announced they would not be participating this fall.