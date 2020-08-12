KDA holds Kansas Ag Growth Summit, keynote session

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Agriculture will be holding Kansas Ag Growth Summit crossover webinars and a keynote session.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture says it will be holding the 2020 Virtual Ag Growth Summit crossover webinars and keynote session on Aug. 17 - 20.

The KDA says the Summit began in mid-July with sector-specific webinars. The final week of the summit, Aug. 17 - 20, lunchtime webinars will be held featuring panels discussing topics impacting the entire Kansas agriculture community.

According to the Department, the final summit event will take place on Aug. 20 and feature Ken Isley from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Agricultural Service. It says farmers, ranchers, agribusiness owners and other industry professionals are invited to join the conversation online.

The KDA says it will be hosting Agriculture’s Voice in Statewide Initiatives on Monday, Aug. 17, at 11:30 a.m. Participants will hear from Lt. Governor Lynn Rogers and representatives from other state agencies. Participants will be discussing efforts being made on the state level benefiting Kansas agriculture, including the Office of Rural Prosperity, the Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program and the Kansas Framework for Growth.

The Department says it will be hosting Protecting Our Supply Chain During COVID-19 on Tuesday, Aug. 18, at 11:30 a.m. Participants will learn how Kansas agriculture has worked to keep the food supply chain going throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. It says panelists include Secretary of Health and Environment Lee Norman as well as several representatives of Kansas agriculture businesses.

According to the KDA, it will hold a Trade session on Wednesday, Aug. 19, at noon. Participants will hear speakers from the U.S. Grains Council and U.S. Meat Export Federation as they discuss global marketing dynamics and opportunities in the grain, ethanol and red meat markets. It will also discuss how international trade has been impacted by the COVID-1 pandemic and recent trade agreements.

The KDA says the 2020 Ag Growth Summit Keynote will be held on Thursday, Aug. 20, at 11:30 a.m. and will hear Ken Isley, administrator of the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service, speak about trade and foreign affairs that impact the U.S. ag sector. Isley will also answer questions from participants. It also says Secretary Beam will recognize Kansas Ag Heroes that are making a significant contribution to their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic and will share updates from the sector session webinars that have taken place over the last month.

According to the KDA, all sessions are free and open to the public, however, registration is still needed to acquire links to log in to the sessions participants wish to attend. It says registration, session agendas and recordings of sector sessions can be found on the KDA website.

