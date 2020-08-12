KBI person of interest in custody in Montana

GLENDIVE, Mont. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has located a person of interest in connection to a homicide in the custody of Montana law enforcement.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it, the Medicine Lodge Police Department and the Barber County Sheriff’s Office have found the person of interest they have been searching for who is believed to be connected to the homicide of Joyce Foulkrod.

The KBI says Clinton W. Rogers 34, was found Tuesday, Aug 11, in Glendive, Mont. It says he was arrested by the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office around 10:30 p.m. on a warrant for theft out of Kingman County, Kan. It says he is currently being held in the Dawson Co. Jail.

KBI agents say they are traveling to Montan where they will question Rogers.

The KBI says the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.