Junction City Officer led on pursuit

Credit: Derek Seifert / U.S. Air Force
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Junction City Police Officer was led on a chase after a truck failed to stop at a stop sign.

The Geary County Sheriff’s Office says a Junction City police officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop when the vehicle led them on a short pursuit.

The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office says shortly after 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11, the officer conducted a traffic stop on a white Ford F-150 in the 1800 block of N. Jackson St. for failing to stop at a stop sign.

Officers say the vehicle failed to stop for the officer and the Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office took over command of the pursuit.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle left city limits and turned north on US-77 Highway. It says the driver continued on the pursuit before wrecking on Hickok Dr. where the driver then fled on foot.

The Sheriff’s Office says it is in the process of an investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the office at 785-238-2261.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

