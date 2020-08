JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Junction City Police Department is attempting to locate a potential witness.

The Junction City Police Department said in a Facebook post that they are attempting to locate a possible witness in an investigation.

We are needing to locate and speak to this subject. He is a possible witness in a case. Please let us know if you know his location. Thank You Posted by Junction City, Kansas Police Department on Wednesday, August 12, 2020

If the man pictured is seen JCPD asks for you to contact (785) 762-5912.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.