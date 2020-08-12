Hire Heroes offering virtual career fair for veterans in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hire Heroes USA is having a virtual career fair for veterans and military spouses on Thursday, August 13.

The event will go from 9 am to 2 pm and is free to all military veterans, spouses and transitioning service members. Over 50 employers from career fields including sales, IT, human resources and logistics will be in attendance.

Internet access is required. Those with webcams may be asked to video chat with employers so applicants are encouraged to dress for success and research the companies ahead of time.

Registration is open until the event ends. Click here to register.

