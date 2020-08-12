Advertisement

Hire Heroes offering virtual career fair for veterans in Kansas

Hire Heroes USA is hosting a virtual job fair for Kansas veterans and military spouses August 13.
Hire Heroes USA is hosting a virtual job fair for Kansas veterans and military spouses August 13.(Hiring Heroes USA)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hire Heroes USA is having a virtual career fair for veterans and military spouses on Thursday, August 13.

The event will go from 9 am to 2 pm and is free to all military veterans, spouses and transitioning service members. Over 50 employers from career fields including sales, IT, human resources and logistics will be in attendance.

Internet access is required. Those with webcams may be asked to video chat with employers so applicants are encouraged to dress for success and research the companies ahead of time.

Registration is open until the event ends. Click here to register.

Community members offer prayers and meals to residents of Coachlight Village Mobile Home Courts South.