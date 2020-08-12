Advertisement

Emporia nursing home with more than 20 positive COVID cases

By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Holiday Resort retirement home in Emporia has 24 cases of COVID-19, according to a source.

13 News received insight that the 120 bed facility has cases from employees and residents.

Wade Hoover’s stepfather is one of the residents who tested positive for COVID-19 and he said he hopes communication between the city of Emporia and residents will improve after learning of the 20-plus positive cases.

“They haven’t really gone into detail that we have in other communities. I mean, here in Topeka we know which facilities have problems.

Holiday resort offers temporary respite stays, short-term and long-term rehab and nursing care.

“In Emporia, it’s really hard to get information,” he said.

Holdiay Resort sent 13 NEWS a statement after 6 p.m.

They say residents are receiving proper care and staff members diagnosed with the virus are home quarantining themselves.

“Holiday Resort can confirm that residents and staff members have been diagnosed with COVID-19,” the statement said. “The residents are receiving appropriate care and treatment for their symptoms. Staff members who have been diagnosed are at home and quarantining themselves from their families and others. Screening and testing of residents and staff members will continue.”

The facility says they are communicating with local, state, and federal health agencies and are trained to handle the situation.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Community members offer prayers and meals

Updated: 28 minutes ago
Community members offer prayers and meals to residents of Coachlight Village Mobile Home Courts South.

News

Nursing homes across U.S. see rise in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
Recent data shows nursing homes across the U.S. are seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases due to community spread.

News

Topeka City Council

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Topeka City Council approved the 2021 budget unanimously.

News

Community members gather at South Park neighborhood to support those who live there

Updated: 48 minutes ago

News

Emporia COVID cases

Updated: 55 minutes ago
Holiday Resorts Retirement home has seen increased number of COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

Latest News

News

Topeka JUMP rallies outside City Council Chambers to advocate for Affordable Housing Trust Fund

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Topeka City Council unanimously approves 2021 budget

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
After nearly three hours of discussion and multiple amendments, the Topeka City Council has voted unanimously to approve the budget for 2021.

News

Starlite Skate closing permanently

Updated: 1 hour ago
Starlite Skate Center is closing permanently after shutting down temporarily in March.

News

Topeka rescue crews credit teamwork for saving child trapped in fire

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
Quick action by Topeka firefighters and paramedics last Tuesday saved the life of a two-year-old trapped in a structure fire.

Sports

Big 12 plans to play fall football season

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
Multiple outlets are reporting that the Big 12 Conference will move forward with their regularly planned fall sports season.