Emporia nursing home with more than 20 positive COVID cases

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Holiday Resort retirement home in Emporia has 24 cases of COVID-19, according to a source.

13 News received insight that the 120 bed facility has cases from employees and residents.

Wade Hoover’s stepfather is one of the residents who tested positive for COVID-19 and he said he hopes communication between the city of Emporia and residents will improve after learning of the 20-plus positive cases.

“They haven’t really gone into detail that we have in other communities. I mean, here in Topeka we know which facilities have problems.

Holiday resort offers temporary respite stays, short-term and long-term rehab and nursing care.

“In Emporia, it’s really hard to get information,” he said.

Holdiay Resort sent 13 NEWS a statement after 6 p.m.

They say residents are receiving proper care and staff members diagnosed with the virus are home quarantining themselves.

“Holiday Resort can confirm that residents and staff members have been diagnosed with COVID-19,” the statement said. “The residents are receiving appropriate care and treatment for their symptoms. Staff members who have been diagnosed are at home and quarantining themselves from their families and others. Screening and testing of residents and staff members will continue.”

The facility says they are communicating with local, state, and federal health agencies and are trained to handle the situation.

