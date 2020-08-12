Advertisement

Dunkin’ Pumpkin Spice Lattes return for fall

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dunkin’ Donuts signature Pumpkin Spice Lattes are returning to the fall menu on Aug. 19.

Dunkin’ Donuts says it is bringing back its fall menu earlier than ever. The coffee chain says its new and classic pumpkin flavors and espresso beverages, spiced drinks, bite-sized treats and more will arrive in participating stores by Aug. 19 through fall.

“This is one of the most anticipated times of the year for Dunkin’ guests, and we’re excited to make pumpkin favorites available at Dunkin’ restaurants earlier than ever,” said Jill Nelson, Vice President, Marketing Strategy at Dunkin'. “This year, we have an especially robust menu of new products with something for everyone – from craveable bakery items to snacks and sandwiches that pair perfectly with our seasonal lattes and coffees. No one does fall flavor better than Dunkin'.”

Dunkin’ says its fall favorite menu includes a new Signature Pumpkin Spice Latte, anew Chai Latte, its Pumpkin Flavored Coffees, its Apple Cider Donut and MUNCHKINS Donut Hole Treats, its Pumpkin Donut, MUNCHKINS and Muffin, its Mapule Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich, its new Stuffed Bagel Minis, its new Steak and Cheese Rollups and its new Maple Sugar Seasoned Snakin’ Bacon.

The coffee chain says guests can also take the taste of pumpkin home with its Dunkin’ Pumpkin K-Cup pods which will be available at participating stores for a limited time. It also says Pumpkin Spice K-Cup pods and packaged coffee will be available in grocery stores and other retailers nationwide for a limited time.

To learn more about Dunkin, visit the Dunkin’ Donuts website.

