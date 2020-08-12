Advertisement

Confidence in police falls to lowest level in 3 decades, poll says

According to a Gallup poll released on Wednesday, roughly 48 % of Americans said they have high confidence in police. That’s down from 53% last year.
According to a Gallup poll released on Wednesday, roughly 48 % of Americans said they have high confidence in police. That’s down from 53% last year.(CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray Media) -- Confidence in the police has dropped to its lowest level in almost thirty years, a new poll indicates.

According to a Gallup poll released on Wednesday, roughly 48 % of Americans said they have high confidence in police. That’s down from 53% last year.

It represents the lowest level of confidence since Gallup’s first policing poll nearly three decades ago.

The poll also indicates a large gap in confidence between Black Americans and white Americans.

According to the poll, 19% of Black Americans have a “great deal” or “quite a lot” of confidence in the police while 56% of white Americans said they did.

Gallup conducted the poll in the weeks after the police killing of George Floyd in May. Gallup conducted the poll in the weeks after the police killing of George Floyd in May, which spurred protests throughout the U.S.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump congratulates QAnon supporter Greene on Georgia win

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Marjorie Taylor Greene is part of a growing list of candidates who have expressed support for QAnon, a conspiracy theory centered on the baseless belief that Trump is waging a secret campaign against enemies in the “deep state” and a child sex trafficking ring run by satanic pedophiles and cannibals.

News

Aldersgate CEO responds to claims about transparency during COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 12 minutes ago
13 News at Six

News

Topeka rescue crews credit teamwork for saving child trapped in fire

Updated: 15 minutes ago
13 News at 10pm

National

New Xbox to launch in November

Updated: 19 minutes ago
The new console’s price hasn’t been announced, but some experts speculate it will cost around $500.

National

1 injured in Shreveport, La. hospital shooting; police treating as an active shooter situation

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Police are searching for a gunman in the hospital.

Latest News

National

Shooting at Shreveport, La., hospital; Suspect sought

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
Authorities are searching for a shooting suspect at a Shreveport, La., hospital.

National

Stein Mart files for bankruptcy, may close all locations

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Travis Leder
Stein Mart has announced its filing for bankruptcy, and it expects to close a significant amount of its locations as a result.

National

Empty storefronts in the wake of the pandemic

Updated: 36 minutes ago

National

Injuries feared after train derails amid storms in Scotland

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Police, several ambulances, an air ambulance and fire engines were at the scene.

National

Online child exploitation reports surge in COVID-19 era

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alana Austin
Digital crimes against children are on the rise in the COVID-19 era. Law enforcement and Congress hope to crack down on this disturbing trend.