Community members gather at South Park neighborhood to support those who live there

By Bryan Grabauskas and Danielle Martin
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group of community members devastated by the recent Monday shootings stopped by the Coachlight neighborhood on Tuesday night to share their support with those that live there.

They brought food and their thoughts to share with everyone.

Local Pastor Gregory Bland, who was among them, echoed Chief Cochran’s sentiment from earlier in the day, but he says they have to do more.

“I think we have to go a step further and actually get out here and knock on these doors connect with people until we get in these streets and we talked to one another and we get to know one another and we get to love one another then we’re able to connect and we’re able to work out our problems in our differences other than shooting,” Pastor Bland said.

Bland is calling for the community to stop the violence and to get to know one another.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

