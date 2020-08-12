Advertisement

City of Topeka to hold meetings looking at police and community relations

The city of Topeka is sponsoring meetings on Wednesday and Thursday that will look at strengthening police and community relations.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The city of Topeka is sponsoring two meetings this week that will look at strengthening police and community relations.

The meetings will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday in the first floor conference room at the Holliday Building, 620 S.E. Madison.

The meetings are part of the Strengthening Police and Community Partnerships program, sponsored by the U.S. Department of Justice.

The Strengthening Police and Community Partnerships program, which came to Topeka in June 2018, is designed to bring together local law enforcement professionals and local leaders to identify issues and collaborate to solve problems.

Among topics of discussion will be: accreditation; defunding and demilitarization of police; training; and strengthening police and community partnerships.

A question-and-answer sessioin also will be included with representatives from the Topeka Police Department and the Strengthening Police and Community Partnerships council.

Seating will be limited to 30 people because of COVID-19 restrictions. Those attending will be required to bring and wear their own face masks.

Meetings will be carried live on Cox Communications Channel 4. The meetings also will be carried on the city of Topeka government Facebook page.

For more informtion or to send in questions in advance, email spcp@topeka.org.

