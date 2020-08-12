Advertisement

Big 12 releases new conference schedule

Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson (10) is tackled just short of the goal line by Kansas cornerback Hasan Defense (13) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson (10) is tackled just short of the goal line by Kansas cornerback Hasan Defense (13) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)(WIBW)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Big 12 Conference unveiled its new 2020 Conference schedule.

The schedule features 9 conference games for each member institution. Conference play starts for all schools on September 26th. Some schools have scheduled one non conference game to start the season. Kansas State will play Arkansas State September 12.

KU and K-State’s schedules are as follows:

DateKansasKansas State
9/12OPENArkansas State
9/26@ Baylor@ Oklahoma
10/3Oklahoma StateTexas Tech
10/10BYE@ TCU
10/17@ West VirginiaBYE
10/24@ Kansas StateKansas
10/31Iowa State@ West Virginia
11/7@ OklahomaOklahoma State
11/14BYEBYE
11/21Texas@ Iowa State
11/28TCU@ Baylor
12/5@ Texas TechTexas

“We are excited to be able to move forward with the updated schedule and compete this fall,” Kansas head coach Les Miles said. “We will continue to prepare for our season cautiously, while also relying on the direction and oversight of Kansas Team Health medical professionals to provide our players with a game plan that promotes their health and safety.”

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Big 12 plans to play fall football season

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
Multiple outlets are reporting that the Big 12 Conference will move forward with their regularly planned fall sports season.

Sports

Kansas City schools vote to suspend fall sports activities

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
Kansas City, Kansas public schools have voted not to participate in KSHSAA fall sports. A board voted 5-2 to suspend the upcoming seasons.

Sports

Pac-12 postpones all sports to 2021 due to COVID-19

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
The Pac-12 joins the Big Ten, which hours earlier voted to pull the plug on the upcoming fall football season.

Sports

Mountain West postpones fall sports season

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 5:25 PM CDT
|
By Mitchel Summers
Amid growing concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mountain West conference has officially postponed its fall sports season.

Latest News

Sports

Frost advocates for 2020 college football season

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 3:06 PM CDT
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost delivers a passionate message on the Huskers wanting to play football in 2020.

Sports

Amidst cancellation rumors, College Athletes unite saying #WeWantToPlay

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 12:04 AM CDT
|
By Mitchel Summers
Multiple college athletes are uniting saying they want to play in the upcoming 2020 fall sports season. This comes after multiple reports indicate that Power 5 conference schools are considering a cancellation of fall sports.

Sports

REPORTS: Power 5 conferences might be canceling fall sports

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 6:19 PM CDT
|
By Mitchel Summers
A Sports Illustrated article says that Power 5 conference schools are considering postponing fall sports until 2021. The article indicates multiple sources have communicated with Sports Illustrated.

Sports

“Your family can’t benefit off of you if you’re dead” KSU’s Alexander opts out

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 11:06 PM CDT
|
By Mitchel Summers
K-State senior defensive back Jonathan Alexander has opted out for the upcoming 2020 football season. He decided the risk was too dangerous for both his health and his loved one's health.

Sports

Jonathan Alexander opts out the 2020 football season

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 10:55 PM CDT
K-State senior defensive back Jonathan Alexander has opted out for the upcoming 2020 football season. He decided the risk was too dangerous for both his health and his loved one's health.

Sports

Mid-American Conference cancels fall football due to virus

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 12:50 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Mid-American Conference on Saturday became the first league at college football’s highest level to cancel its fall season because of the pandemic.