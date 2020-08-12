Big 12 releases new conference schedule
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Big 12 Conference unveiled its new 2020 Conference schedule.
The schedule features 9 conference games for each member institution. Conference play starts for all schools on September 26th. Some schools have scheduled one non conference game to start the season. Kansas State will play Arkansas State September 12.
KU and K-State’s schedules are as follows:
|Date
|Kansas
|Kansas State
|9/12
|OPEN
|Arkansas State
|9/26
|@ Baylor
|@ Oklahoma
|10/3
|Oklahoma State
|Texas Tech
|10/10
|BYE
|@ TCU
|10/17
|@ West Virginia
|BYE
|10/24
|@ Kansas State
|Kansas
|10/31
|Iowa State
|@ West Virginia
|11/7
|@ Oklahoma
|Oklahoma State
|11/14
|BYE
|BYE
|11/21
|Texas
|@ Iowa State
|11/28
|TCU
|@ Baylor
|12/5
|@ Texas Tech
|Texas
“We are excited to be able to move forward with the updated schedule and compete this fall,” Kansas head coach Les Miles said. “We will continue to prepare for our season cautiously, while also relying on the direction and oversight of Kansas Team Health medical professionals to provide our players with a game plan that promotes their health and safety.”
