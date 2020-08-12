Big 12 releases new conference schedule

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Big 12 Conference unveiled its new 2020 Conference schedule.

The schedule features 9 conference games for each member institution. Conference play starts for all schools on September 26th. Some schools have scheduled one non conference game to start the season. Kansas State will play Arkansas State September 12.

KU and K-State’s schedules are as follows:

Date Kansas Kansas State 9/12 OPEN Arkansas State 9/26 @ Baylor @ Oklahoma 10/3 Oklahoma State Texas Tech 10/10 BYE @ TCU 10/17 @ West Virginia BYE 10/24 @ Kansas State Kansas 10/31 Iowa State @ West Virginia 11/7 @ Oklahoma Oklahoma State 11/14 BYE BYE 11/21 Texas @ Iowa State 11/28 TCU @ Baylor 12/5 @ Texas Tech Texas

“We are excited to be able to move forward with the updated schedule and compete this fall,” Kansas head coach Les Miles said. “We will continue to prepare for our season cautiously, while also relying on the direction and oversight of Kansas Team Health medical professionals to provide our players with a game plan that promotes their health and safety.”

A 𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 delivery for #Big12FB fans‼️



Your first look at the 2⃣0⃣2⃣0⃣ Conference schedule ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/1W00A3EYuM — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) August 12, 2020

