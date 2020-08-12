Big 12 plans to play fall football season

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Multiple outlets are reporting that the Big 12 Conference will move forward with their regularly planned fall sports season.

The Big 12 joins the ACC and SEC as the remaining Power 5 Conferences to currently still be playing a fall sports season. Both the Pac-12 and the Big Ten chose to postpone their fall sports seasons.

A revised Big 12 schedule is said to have been approved and will be released soon. Member schools will stick to their “9-plus-1″ schedule setup. That means nine conference games and one non conference game.

Multiple outlets are reporting that the season will be delayed until Sept. 26.

According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Kansas State will host Arkansas State at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Sept. 12.

