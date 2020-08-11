Water main break forces closure of 17th St. in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water main break in Topeka on Monday, Aug. 10 has forced the closure of 17th St. west of Fairlawn.

The City of Topeka says a water main break has forced the closure of 17th St. west of Fairlawn. While the break has been repaired as of Tuesday, Aug. 11, the roadway is still damaged.

The City says residents can expect the street to be closed for about two weeks while a contractor is scheduled to repair the road.

