‘Miss Molly’ identified in 34-year-old Kansas cold case

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Saline County Sheriff has identified a woman found in a creek along I-70, known only as “Miss Molly,” as 28-year-old Robin Green of Los Angeles.

It has taken 34 years to identify Green and bring closure to her family.

Sheriff Roger Soldan said Green was last seen on Dec. 28, 1985, with Michael Green. He said the couple had been together for some time and had a home together. After 10 years, Green’s ex-husband had her declared dead.

Soldan said the investigation into Green’s death continues.

“We have requested (information) from the agencies that were involved in some of the criminal things that we know about,” Soldan said. “We’re still waiting on those. You can imagine they’re not modernized and some of those agencies are working from home still, so there’s been a delay in getting reports. The next step will be trying to talk to someone that’s still alive that knew (Green), any known associates that we can get in contact with out there.”

January 25, 1986, the day Green’s body was found was a warmer than average day in Saline County, but still cold. Authorities said there was a dusting of snow on the ground when they received word that an unidentified female was found west of Salina on I-70. The Jane Doe became known as “Miss Molly.” Leads came and went with the years.

Last year, a potential breakthrough began to unfold with a call from the FBI. An agency called Interpol contacted the FBI about a missing woman overseas that investigators had looked at before in the “Miss Molly” case.

“We couldn’t exclude her, but not everything matched, so we didn’t know if it was her or not,” Soldan said. Last July, “Miss Molly’s grave was exhumed and DNA samples were taken to the FBI. There was thought she could be one of two woman reported missing around 1986, one from The Netherlands, the other from Belgium.

Last year, FactFinder 12 spoke with the brother of one of those women, Anna Agnes Neeft.” Cornelus Neeft spoke with FactFinder 12 investigator Alex Flippin by phone from The Netherlands. He was skeptical, but hopeful a family mystery was close to being solved.

Neeft said he was told in May the DNA taken from “Miss Molly” was not a match for his sister. The Saline County Sheriff confirmed this, saying there was also no match for the woman reported missing from Belgium. However, the sheriff did say there was some promising new information. This information led to the announcement that “Miss Molly” was Robin Green.

New details are coming to light concerning the unsolved murder of a woman whose body was found in a creek along I-70 in Saline County on January 25, 1986.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells FactFinder 12 he plans to release those details at a 4 p.m. press conference on Tuesday (8/11/20). It’s been more than a year since the body of the woman, often called Miss Molly, was exhumed from her grave to obtain new samples of her DNA. At the time, the international police agency INTERPOL hoped to compare those samples to two missing women from Belgium and the Netherlands. Now, we know those comparisons have been made.

At the time the Saline County Jane Doe was exhumed and the DNA profile was entered in the FBI Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) for comparison, the estimate to get the results back was six to eight months. That was in July 2019. Sheriff Roger Soldan said the results were delayed because of the FBI’s investigation of the Walmart shooting in El Paso, Texas in August of the same year.

In late February, the sheriff’s office was notified that a possible familial match was obtained. Soldan said that initially there were no matches to any missing persons, but after further examination, the match provided positive identification of ‘Miss Molly’ which has since been confirmed thru dental records

