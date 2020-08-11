AG Schmidt announces passage of Veterans Treatment Court Coordination Act

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Attorney General Derek Schmidt is applauding the passage of the Veterans Treatment Court Coordination Act.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt says a new law is funding Veterans Treatment Courts to give states another tool to help reintegrate veterans returning home from military service back into their local communities.

According to Schmidt, the Veteran Treatment Coordination Act of 2019 is a bipartisan effort establishing a Veterans Treatment Court Program within the U.S. Department of Justice and was signed into law on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2020, by President Donald Trump.

Schmidt says the new law provides grants and technical assistance to state, local and tribal courts to establish and use veterans treatment courts. He says in November 2019, he and 43 other state and territorial attorneys general urged the passage of the new law.

“This new federal support will help states identify and support veterans who otherwise may get lost in the court system for minor offenses,” Schmidt said. “We owe it to veterans who are suffering from a service or combat-related injury, mental health issue or substance abuse to provide medical treatment and therapy to help prevent a cycle of recidivism, non-recovery, or serious injury or death.”

According to the AG, Veterans Treatment Courts are diversionary court processes that are similar to drug and mental health courts, used for minor, non-violent offenses. He says the courts pair veterans with mentors to help with substance abuse and mental health issues and assist with gaining veterans benefits to help with treatment and employment.

Schmidt says the Johnson County Veterans Treatment Court Program was launched in 2016 and was the first Veterans Treatment Court in Kansas. He says there are now over 450 Veterans Treatment Courts in 40 states and territories.

AG Schmidt says the attorneys general said in their letter that over 16 veterans commit suicide per day, and in 2017 the suicide rate for veterans was 1.5 times higher than non-veteran adults. He says since Sept. 11, 2001, over 3.3 million Americans have voluntarily served in the armed forces.

To read the full letter, visit AG Schmidt’s website.

