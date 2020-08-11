Tuttle Creek holds Family Fun Day, Car Show

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism is holding a Family Fun Day and a Show and Shine Car Show on Saturday, Aug. 29.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism says it is hosting a Family Fun Day and Show and Shine Car Show on Saturday, Aug. 29, instead of its annual Kids Day. The department says this will allow for a safe, healthy and socially distanced event for all.

We have completely re-thought and simplified our annual Kids Day for health and safety reasons. The result of that is... Posted by Tuttle Creek State Park - Kansas Wildlife, Parks & Tourism on Monday, August 10, 2020

KDWPT says on Saturday, Aug. 29, it will be offering free entrance into Tuttle Creek State Park all day, but camping permits will still apply.

According to the department, Manhatchet will be at the event offering hatchet throwing. It says it will also be hosting Tuttlexercize, asking participants to come to the park and walk, hike, bike or run and post a selfie to the KDWPT-Tuttle Creek Facebook page. It says the following events are also scheduled to take place:

Dunk Tank at the Campstore, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Free one hour kayak and canoe rentals, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Archery instruction, 9 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Free hot dog lunch by Friends of Tuttle Creek State Park, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Sandcastle building contest at River Pond beach, 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. with judging beginning at 3 p.m.

KDWPT is asking that all event goers adhere to social distancing guidelines and to wear masks.

According to KDWPT, there will also be a Show and Shine Car Show on Aug. 29, from 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. It says there is no entry fee and the show will be located at the Campstore parking lot. The department says any vehicle is allowed as long as it has a motor, new or old.

For more information on the events visit the KDWPT Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.