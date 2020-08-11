Advertisement

Tuttle Creek holds Family Fun Day, Car Show

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism is holding a Family Fun Day and a Show and Shine Car Show on Saturday, Aug. 29.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism says it is hosting a Family Fun Day and Show and Shine Car Show on Saturday, Aug. 29, instead of its annual Kids Day. The department says this will allow for a safe, healthy and socially distanced event for all.

We have completely re-thought and simplified our annual Kids Day for health and safety reasons. The result of that is...

Posted by Tuttle Creek State Park - Kansas Wildlife, Parks & Tourism on Monday, August 10, 2020

KDWPT says on Saturday, Aug. 29, it will be offering free entrance into Tuttle Creek State Park all day, but camping permits will still apply.

According to the department, Manhatchet will be at the event offering hatchet throwing. It says it will also be hosting Tuttlexercize, asking participants to come to the park and walk, hike, bike or run and post a selfie to the KDWPT-Tuttle Creek Facebook page. It says the following events are also scheduled to take place:

  • Dunk Tank at the Campstore, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • Free one hour kayak and canoe rentals, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Archery instruction, 9 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
  • Free hot dog lunch by Friends of Tuttle Creek State Park, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
  • Sandcastle building contest at River Pond beach, 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. with judging beginning at 3 p.m.

KDWPT is asking that all event goers adhere to social distancing guidelines and to wear masks.

According to KDWPT, there will also be a Show and Shine Car Show on Aug. 29, from 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. It says there is no entry fee and the show will be located at the Campstore parking lot. The department says any vehicle is allowed as long as it has a motor, new or old.

For more information on the events visit the KDWPT Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Trump signs Sen. Moran backed law

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
President Trump has signed Senator Moran’s legislation expanding adaptive housing for veterans into law.

News

Collapsed sewer closes SW 30th in Topeka

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The City of Topeka will be fixing a collapsed sewer for the next two weeks closing SW 30th St.

National

Nine Central Texas men including 3 soldiers snared in two-day child prostitution sting

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Nine Central Texas men including three Fort Hood soldiers were snared in a two-day child sex trafficking sting, police said Monday.

News

AG Schmidt announces passage of Veterans Treatment Court Coordination Act

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Attorney General Derek Schmidt is applauding the passage of the Veterans Treatment Court Coordination Act.

Latest News

News

13 News This Morning Birthday Club 08-11-20

Updated: 1 hours ago
13 News This Morning At 6AM

Forecast

Tuesday forecast: Seasonal, late day sun

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Storms return late Wednesday into Wednesday night

News

Kansas WWII veteran surprised with parade on 110th birthday

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
Kansas veteran Julia Kabance celebrates her 110th birthday today.

News

Kansas WWII veteran surprised with parade on 110th birthday

Updated: 12 hours ago
Kansas WWII veteran surprised with parade on 110th birthday

News

Two dead, another injured in late night shooting

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Grant Stephens, Shawn Wheat and Dylan Olsen
Several people injured in SW Topeka shooting.

News

Riley Co. no longer requiring bars/restaurants to screen employees before shift

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
Health Order No. 17 removes the requirement for bars and restaurants to screen employees for COVID-19 symptoms before each shift. The process is now listed as a recommendation.